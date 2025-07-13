Summer Suns Fall to Hawks As Several Key Players Sit
PHOENIX -- The short-handed Phoenix Suns came up short against the Atlanta Hawks in their second summer league game in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon, falling 98-80.
The Suns elected to rest Ryan Dunn and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach with Phoenix having another game tomorrow night after both had strong showings in the first matchup in Vegas Friday.
Rasheer Fleming, Phoenix's No. 31 overall selection, missed his second-straight game with right knee soreness.
With so many players out, the Suns started Yuri Collins, Khalif Battle, No. 41 pick Koby Brea, Moses Wood and Oso Ighodaro. Undrafted two-way signee CJ Huntley notably came off the bench.
Here's how the game unfolded for the Suns, who could never recover after a big first quarter run by the Hawks.
Quick Recap
The Suns started off the game on a 6-0 run, but the Hawks responded strong and led 30-17 at the end of the first quarter after a huge 23-4 run to close the quarter. Collins had a good first quarter for Phoenix with four points, two assists and two rebounds.
Ighodaro had a solid second quarter, while Brea had a few really smooth-looking shots, but the Atlanta still had a 48-36 advantage at halftime with the Suns really struggling outside of of Ighodaro and Brea. Ighodaro ended the first half with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Brea had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and four rebounds.
Phoenix showed some signs of life after going down 20 in the third quarter, responding with a big 12-0 run sparked by a dynamic throwdown by Ighodaro. Phoenix cut the Atlanta lead down to 72-66 heading into the fourth. Ighodaro posted 15 points (7-10 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks through three quarters, while Brea notched 15 points (6-10 FG) and six rebounds.
The Hawks regained control in the fourth quarter, and with so many players out for Phoenix, the deficit proved too much to overcome, and Atlanta came away with a 98-80 victory.
Here were the final numbers for Ighodaro and Brea, who were the lone bright spots for Phoenix:
Key Stats - Suns
Oso Ighodaro: 18 PTS (8-12 FG), 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK in 30 MIN
Koby Brea: 15 PTS (6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT), 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL in 28 MIN
Next Up
The Summer Suns will take on the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Arizona time, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.