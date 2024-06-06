Top Draft Prospect Could Fall to Suns

Inside The Suns

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Phoenix Suns could have an opportunity to select a player widely seen as one of the best prospects in the 2024 NBA draft - due to an untimely injury.

Nikola Topic, a 6-foot-6 point guard from Serbia, recently suffered a partially torn ACL during the pre-draft process - and his status for what would be his rookie season appears to be tenuous at best.

As noted by The Athletic, Topic was a projected top ten pick who could now slide down the draft board:

Would this injury truly affect his draft stock that significantly, to the point where a team like the Suns could snag him at No. 22?

It's worth asking, as the ultimate prognosis could be key in determining his draft stock.

A full year-long process of recovery and rehab could prove too much for a team to commit to.

The debate of would the Suns even consider Topic with the 22nd pick is something to really think about.

While Topic does have a high ceiling and is already far along with the intangibles side of the game and as a passer, he has a ways to go elsewhere, including as a shooter.

The Suns would also have to resign the fact that at least a solid portion of his rookie season will be lost - and believe that the long-term upside is ultimately worth bringing on a rookie that is unable to slide into the lineup instanty.

In a draft full of risks, Topic would likely be considered somewhere in between high risk and high reward.

He would almost certainly be a safer pick compared to USC's Bronny James, but wouldn't be as practical as one of the bevy of bigs the Suns could take with the pick.

