Wemby Praises Kevin Durant After USA vs France Final
PHOENIX -- Plenty of NBA stars have offered praise to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant after Team USA's golden triumph at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"KD is one of the all-time greats," LeBron James said on Durant via Andscape."If you look at his silhouette, look at his skill, he is one of the best players we have ever seen play the game of basketball. No matter your opinion about him or whether you like him, if you really just look at basketball and say basketball player talent, he is out of this world."
The love for Durant even extends to France and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who is entering his second season in the NBA while nearly leading his country to gold in his first ever Olympics.
“He became my favorite childhood player… I made it clear that I wanted to learn from him [and] perhaps only steal 1 or 2 of his secret techniques," Wembanyama said (h/t ClutchPoints).
"He's a unique player who is going to be a force in this league for a long time," Durant previously said on Wembanyama.
"Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he's just going to get even better."
That's quite a scary thought considering how strong Wembanyama projects after his rookie season, and if Durant is able to pass a thing or two down to him, the French phenom could only push his ceiling of potential higher than some had forecasted.
Durant and the Suns will see the Spurs a handful of times through the 2024-25 season, though a special meeting between the two sides will be held at Texas' basketball arena - where Durant played collegiately - on Feb. 20, 2025.