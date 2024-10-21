Western Conference Predictions: Suns Take Step Forward
PHOENIX -- The NBA regular season is upon us. The first set of games in the 2024-25 season are set to be played tomorrow, while the Phoenix Suns are set to debut on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Phoenix comes into the year with high hopes following a massively disappointing season that saw the franchise fighting to avoid the play-in tournament until the final day of the season in April. The team obviously picked up the 6 seed, but subsequently got humbled in the first round of the playoffs.
Can they expand on what was done last season? It's certainly possible - and our regular season standing prediction below can confirm that.
West
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder feel locked into the top spot barring any unforeseen disastrous circumstances. The starting lineup is elite and compliment each other well. The bench is of high quality. They can space the floor, avoid costly turnovers, and throw menacing defensive lineups out on a whim.
OKC feels like a good bet to win 60 games this season - and should be considered the overall favorites in the conference.
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota has become a squad that is semi-polarizing following the trade that brought Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo into the fold.
It remains to be seen what this team could look like come playoff time due to Randle's tepid history in postseason play, but this squad should remain among the elite in the 82-game regular season slate.
Divincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rob Dillingham, and 2024 sixth man of the year Naz Reid headline a quality bench - while the starting unit remains one of the best in the NBA.
Expect Minnesota to be safe from play-in range come April.
3. Dallas Mavericks
Dallas feels like a true wild card this season.
An improbable run to the Finals in June has many bullish that the magic can be replicated over a larger sample size. Others believe that the roster still has too many glaring holes that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will have a difficult time to cover up this time around.
The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.
While it feels like it is more likely that Dallas underachieves than meets expectations, the presence of Doncic and Irving provide a degree of insulation for Jason Kidd and company.
Dallas might have a limited playoff ceiling unless Naji Marshall is able to fill the shoes of Derrick Jones Jr., along with the Klay Thompson signing working out - and another unexpected player such as Quentin Grimes proving to be an impact role player, but they should be participating in playoff basketball due to the high-end talent.
4. Phoenix Suns
The hiring of Mike Budenholzer, overhauling of the bench unit, and complete change in offensive philosophy will serve Phoenix well during the grind of the season.
It was evident during preseason play that this is a new Suns squad - the offense moved with infinitely more fluidity, the bench unit provides pointed services unlike the team of last year, and that Ryan Dunn could be an impact player from day one.
Dunn's potential rise could be absolutely massive for Phoenix on both ends - it would be a massive victory if he shoots even league average from three-point range - and the defense he provides will be invaluable throughout the season.
Expect the Suns to be far more consistent and cohesive this season. That consistency will reflect in the standings.
5. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis suffered a cataclysmic season in 23-24, finishing just 26-56 behind a devastating string of injuries to virtually every player in the core.
They feel like a wild card this season, as the roster is extremely talented and it feels like they will approach this season with a hunger few other teams have.
On the flip side, the West as an entity is stronger this season, and the Grizz are already suffereing from poor injury fortunes.
Memphis feels like the only team in the conference that has a range of outcomes that span from earning a top 3 seed to missing the playoffs. Here they will earn a top-6 seed.
6. Denver Nuggets
The first shocker of the prediction slate.
Nikola Jokic provides a very secure floor for the Nuggets, but it feels as if any team were to slightly regress, it would be Denver.
Denver has lost both Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in successive offseasons. Now, Christian Braun will be called upon to start - and it feels unclear if he will be ready to take on that role with prudence.
Other than that, the bench unit is quite possibly the weakest of any playoff hopeful - with much responsibility being placed on an aging Russell Westbrook and the inexperienced Julian Strawther.
It just feels like this squad is too thin and too strangely constructed at this current juncture to place them any higher, although don't expect a drop into the play-in tournament.
7. Houston Rockets
The Rockets went 41-41 last season as one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA after spending three seasons in the cellar of league standings.
It feels like they take one of two routes this season - improve enough internally to make another leap into the playoffs, or struggle to adjust to an even stronger West and falter in the long run of the season.
We'll go with the former here.
Jalen Green has potentially finally arrived as a star-level player. Reed Sheppard will be a front-runner for rookie of the year. The squad possesses substantial defensive talent. The multitude of players that have high potential feel as if they can be unlocked completely under Ime Udoka.
8. Sacramento Kings
The Kings made a "splash" move this offseason by acquiring all-star F DeMar DeRozan.
While Sacramento will continue to be a fun watch and have the potential to substantially improve, it feels like the lack of defensive pieces in place will be magnified even more this season compared to previous ones - but they could very well sneak in the playoff fray.
9. New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans feels like the most interesting squad to evaluate on a year-in-year-out basis.
New Orleans has a very talented team and are very deep - but construction and size questions will plague them all season. Daniel Theis and Yves Missi are the two primary big-man options, and it has become apparent that the Brandon Ingram conundrum has become a bigger deal over time - Trey Murphy III needs a larger role to flourish.
If the Pels can overcome the clunky roster build and lack of size, they could be fighting for a top-6 seed. Just don't count on it at this point.
10. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are perhaps the best duo in the NBA. That may not matter unless the coaching change to JJ Redick and internal improvement within the roster are apparent upgrades.
The Lakers failed to do much to improve the roster this offseason other than drafting Dalton Knecht - and it feels like the backcourt duo of D'Angelo Russell/Austin Reaves is unsustainable for a team that is seriously attempting to contend.
11. Golden State Warriors
The Lakers' situation is quite comparable to Golden State.
The Warriors are banking heavily on internal improvement from Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Jonathan Kuminga. It feels very much like the signings of vets such as Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson were akin to covering a large leak up with a stick of glue.
The sheer presence of Stephen Curry does give the Warriors a shot, but this roster just feels too weak to make it through an entire season unscathed.
12. San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are another wild card. Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, and Devin Vassell comprises a very solid core. The talent on this team has clearly been upgraded.
It just doesn't feel like one that can take too crazy of a step forward without massive breakouts from both Wembanyama and Vassell.
Expect San Antonio to compete and be significantly better regardless.
13. Los Angeles Clippers
The uncertainty surrounding Kawhi Leonard will likely sink the Clippers' season.
James Harden is still a quality player and Tyronn Lue is among the best coaches in the NBA, but the loss of Paul George will loom large this regular season. It feels too ambitious to ask Norman Powell to be a number 2 on a playoff squad.
14. Utah Jazz
The Jazz aren't a bad squad by any means, but they are one that is in something of a limbo - with talented vets such as Jordan Clarkson still holding key spots in the rotation while trying to develop prospects such as Taylor Hendricks and Isaiah Collier.
Will Hardy is a phenomenal coach and will likely be successful in developing key young players, but it feels like Utah won't be able to take the next step until they double down on the rebuild and decide to move key vets for draft capital.
15. Portland Trail Blazers
The Blazers have a better future than one might expect, but the top-end talent and coaching just aren't there. Portland being at the bottom of the West feels like a shoe-in.