Grayson Allen Thrown Out of Suns vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' night just went from forgettable to worse.

With 5:18 left in the third quarter and Phoenix down 94-58 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a scuffle erupted on the floor after Grayson Allen made contact with Chet Holmgren on a screen while playing defense.

After officials reviewed it, they upgraded the foul to a flagrant 2, which saw Allen ejected. He now joins the injured Jalen Green and Devin Booker as typical Suns starters out of action.

Grayson Allen EJECTED with a Flagrant 2 after shoving Chet mid-play 😳 pic.twitter.com/LulWIe7S8v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2025

It's been complete domination from OKC tonight, as they've flexed their muscles as the league's undisputed top team.

The domination has led to frustration for a Suns team without Booker, and that extends to Allen -- who departs with just ten points on 3-9 shooting from the field to pair with one rebound and four assists.

Allen entered tonight averaging 16.9 points per night.

Prior to tonight's highly anticipated tilt, the Suns were complimented heavily by Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

"I mentioned it after the game I have a lot of respect for their competitiveness, an every possession team on both ends of the floor. They play with a major edge. They're organized on offense, they're disciplined on defense. So they don't beat themselves," he said leading up to the game (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"They put themselves in position to win the possession. When you do that consistently across possessions, you put yourself in position to win the games. That's what they're doing right now. They really are a feisty, detailed, hungry team."

The Thunder are off to a historic 23-1 start and are easily on their way to extending their winning ways. Tonight will mark their second win over Phoenix this season.

Phoenix, without Booker, has simply looked unmatched tonight. The Suns' gravity and spacing without their top scorer has been clearly different -- and Allen's felt that most more than anybody.

The stakes are high, as the winner of tonight will advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

While it looks like Oklahoma City will advance to face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs' meeting, the Suns are set to play a consolation game this weekend with date/time TBD.

OKC leads 110-72 at the end of the third quarter. The Suns will drop to 14-11 with a loss against the Thunder, which is all but inevitable barring a comeback for the ages.

