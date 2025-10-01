What Is Suns' Biggest Question for 2025-26 Season?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have plenty of question marks with a new-look roster as they continue training camp leading up to their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday.
New coach Jordan Ott is tasked with coming up with a system to best utilize the new faces around Devin Booker as the Suns move into a new era without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Phoenix got much younger this offseason, so the new players could have a big role for not only season but for the future.
ESPN Comes Up With Suns' Biggest Question Heading Into Preseason
ESPN recently released a list of the biggest questions facing each team to start the 2025-26 preseason, and for the Suns, it was not a question specifically centered around any of the new players, but rather the effect on Booker:
How will the Suns' rebuild affect Devin Booker?
"Since being selected by Phoenix with the No. 13 pick in 2015, Booker has had one of the more distinctive career trajectories of any player in the league," ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote. "The newly hired Jordan Ott will be Booker's eighth coach in his 11 seasons with the franchise.
"Despite the turnover on the sidelines, Booker has blossomed into the Suns' all-time leading scorer with 16,452 points and counting. He helped lead the team to four playoff appearances, including a trip to the Finals in 2021.
"But, in the past two seasons, Phoenix was swept in the first round in 2023 and missed the postseason altogether in 2024, prompting the front office to dismantle its ill-conceived big three with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. How keen will Booker, who turns 29 next month, be waiting for the Suns' rebuild to take hold?"
Booker took another big step in his commitment to the franchise this summer by inking a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the franchise until 2030.
He is now the unquestioned leader of the team without Durant and Beal, and he made it very clear why he is so loyal to Phoenix at the team's media day last week.
"Guys move around all the time, and teams (are) moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. (Owner) Mat (Ishbia) came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said.
"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."
Time will tell if the Suns are able to build the right team around Booker, but for now he has no plans of leaving.