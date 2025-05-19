Where Suns' Future Ranks Among NBA Lottery Teams
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' future hangs in the balance of a summer stretch that has already seen some pretty strong changes.
After a massively disappointing 36-46 campaign, the Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and replaced James Jones with Brian Gregory at general manager.
Phoenix has yet to find a head coach - but when they eventually do - the Suns will face their next task in how to handle stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant - both of whom are likely faces to depart the desert before next season begins.
So many questions surround the Suns not only for the coming season, but ultimately years down the road.
In regards to Phoenix's future and where they rank among lottery teams, they're second to last according to Bleacher Report:
"It may be a surprise to see the Phoenix Suns ranked somewhere other than last among lottery teams. Devin Booker's presence on the roster is the only thing keeping them from the cellar," wrote Grant Hughes.
"Phoenix could flip Booker for a massive haul of picks and young talent. In fact, that's the only realistic route out of encroaching purgatory. And no, the potential return for a 36-year-old Kevin Durant, who wants out and might be picky about his next destination, won't come close to replacing all of the assets the Suns have recklessly dealt away.
"The Suns have already traded away control of their own first-round picks through 2021, and their 2032 first-rounder will be frozen if they don't get out of the second apron this coming season. Bradley Beal's contract is among the worst in the league, and owner Mat Ishbia recently named the inexperienced Brian Gregory as the general manager of a team with a brutal financial outlook and no head coach.
"Ishbia's 2024 claim that 26 other GMs would trade their team's situation for the Suns' has never sounded more ridiculous than it does right now."
The Suns have been fairly adamant they're not flipping Booker anytime soon, which is the right thing to do - but Phoenix truly doesn't have many more options besides trying to trade their other two stars and hope the return is good enough to remain competitive.