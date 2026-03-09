New NBA Power Rankings Show Suns Still Have Something to Prove

The Phoenix Suns went 3-1 in their last week of NBA play, though that doesn't seem to matter much in the world of power rankings.

Phoenix dropped in both NBA.com and The Athletic's weekly Monday power rankings, and while not a steep drop, the Suns clearly still have something to prove as the regular season begins to truly wind down.

NBA.com: 11th (10th Last Week)

John Schuhmann: "The Suns got Devin Booker back from a four-game absence last week, and they’ve won three of their last four games to stay in the mix for a top-six spot in the West. ... The second of the Suns’ two six-game trips begins in Milwaukee on Tuesday and includes two back-to-backs. Phoenix is currently 12-9 (4-4 on the road) against the Eastern Conference after splitting their home games against the Bulls and Hornets last week."

Our take: The Lakers and Suns swapped spots in NBA.com's rankings in what mostly felt like a nod to Los Angeles for getting wins with Luka Doncic and LeBron James injured last week. That's fine, as Schuhmann obviously didn't have any negative remarks surround Phoenix. Los Angeles is still ahead by two games over the Suns, who are trying to get themselves out of a play-in spot.

The Athletic: 14th (11th Last Week)

Law Murray: "The Suns had an awful time scoring in the third quarter of the season, ranking 26th in offensive efficiency. Phoenix is increasingly 'steal or bust,' with reserve ball hawk Jordan Goodwin pitching in 1.6 steals per game in the third quarter of the season. This was a good week for the Suns, and they head out on a six-game road trip having won four of their last five games."

Our take: Again, it more so feels like the Suns are a victim of other circumstances after going 3-1 over the last week. And for what it's worth, they do deserve some credit for getting it done without Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin — two starters and a key defensive stopgap within their rotation.

What's Next for Suns?

The Suns are set to play three road games this week as part of total six-game trip that stretches ten days.

Tuesday, March 10: at Milwaukee Bucks (5:00 PM AZ time)

Thursday, March 12: at Indiana Pacers (4:00 PM AZ time)

Friday, March 13: at Toronto Raptors (4:30 PM AZ time)

None will be shown on national broadcasts.