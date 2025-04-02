Where Suns Stand in Play-In Race
PHOENIX -- The season is currently in the balance for the Phoenix Suns.
A hard-fought 133-123 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks did not yield any moral victories for the Suns - it only raised more concerns that this truly could be the first season that Phoenix has failed to qualify for the postseason since 2020.
The Suns aren't completely out of the race to sneak into the play-in tournament just yet, but it will be an uphill climb over the final six games of what has become a worst-case scenario season.
Phoenix is also slated to finish the season with the most difficult matchups across the entire league - and the avenues to earn a spot in the play-in tournament have severely narrowed over recent weeks.
The Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves will factor into the play-in tournament - but none will be in danger of being passed by the Suns, as it became mathematically impossible this week.
The two squads that Phoenix will duke it out with over the last week-plus of the season:
Dallas Mavericks: 37-39 (2 games ahead of Suns)
The Suns do possess a baked-in advantage here - as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Dallas does have a relatively tough schedule to close the season as well, as the Toronto Raptors are the only team on the remainder of the schedule that is not currently in the playoff picture.
Despite this, Anthony Davis recently returned and the Suns could have missed the opportunity to take advantage of a truly depleted Mavs squad over the last month.
Sacramento Kings: 36-39 (1.5 games ahead of Suns)
Sacramento could have two free wins in the coming days against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets - this could very well necessitate a nearly flawless finish by the Suns to catch them.
Sacramento and Phoenix are set to play on the final day of the regular season on April 13 - it is unclear how the tiebreakers will shake out at the moment, but the Suns must control what they can control regardless.
If the Suns were to qualify for the tournament, they would almost surely have to win a pair of single-elimination road games to secure a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.
The Suns return to play against the Boston Celtics on Friday night in a game that will require a herculean effort to steal a game against the defending NBA champions on the road.