Where Do Suns' Starters Rank Against Rest of NBA?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will roll out a new-look starting lineup alongside Devin Booker for the 2025-26 season.
Ryan Dunn will also likely be a holdover after starting 44 games last season even with his minutes fluctuating at times under former coach Mike Budenholzer.
However, the rest of the group will be completely different after the Suns traded away Kevin Durant and waived Bradley Beal.
Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks enter the starting 5 after being full-time starters on the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets last season.
The backcourt dynamic of Green and Booker is perhaps the biggest determining factor of success for the Suns next season, while Brooks and Dunn form a very intriguing defensive duo on the wings.
After being the Suns' starter for the back half of last season, Nick Richards is set to move to the bench in favor of his former and now current teammate Mark Williams after Phoenix acquired him via trade from the Charlotte Hornets on draft night.
Where Does This Starting 5 Stack Up Against the Rest of the NBA?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz projected the Suns to start Booker at point guard, Green at shooting guard, Brooks at small forward, Dunn at power forward and Williams at center.
Although the Suns have not been ranked highly at all in offseason power rankings, Swartz ranked the Suns' new starting 5 as the 21st-best starting group in the NBA, writing:
"Booker leads a new-look starting five with the Phoenix Suns that could be OK or terrible depending on a number of factors.
"Will Green be inspired to prove the Houston Rockets wrong for dumping him so early in his career? Can Mark Williams stay healthy and locked in defensively in the final year of his rookie contract? Will Dunn continue to improve as a shooter?
"The forward duo of Brooks and Dunn should be solid, as both are hard workin' men on defense. Booker is best suited to play shooting guard but will once again be forced to serve as floor general.
"The Suns will probably be bad, but this starting five at least carries some potential."
The Toronto Raptors (PG Immanuel Quickley, SG RJ Barrett, SF Brandon Ingram, PF Scottie Barnes, C Jakob Poeltl) ranked one spot ahead of the Suns, preceded by the Miami Heat (PG Tyler Herro, SG Norman Powell, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Bam Adebayo, C Kel'el Ware) and Dallas Mavericks (PG D'Angelo Russell, SG Klay Thompson, SF Cooper Flagg, PF Anthony Davis, C Dereck Lively II).
Durant's Rockets (PG Fred VanVleet, SG Amen Thompson, SF Kevin Durant, PF Jabari Smith Jr., C Alperen Sengun) were ranked No. 4, while Beal's Los Angeles Clippers (PG James Harden, SG Bradley Beal, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Derrick Jones Jr., C Ivica Zubac) were one spot behind at No. 5.
The Suns' starters could make or break how good they are not only this year, but for the future with three players 23 or younger in Green, Williams and Dunn.
If Phoenix proves this new lineup works around Booker this season, it can look to build around it in the coming years.