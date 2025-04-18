Why Suns Should Keep GM James Jones
PHOENIX -- Change is inevitable in the life of an NBA franchise. The Phoenix Suns are no different in the grand scheme of the concept.
The 2024-25 Suns were quite possibly the most disappointing iteration in the franchise's nearly 60-year history.
That is nothing to be proud of - especially for a franchise that has accomplished nearly everything outside of actually securing an NBA title for the city of Phoenix.
The lackluster 36-46 finish already cost Mike Budenholzer his position as head coach after only one season, while the futures of CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager James Jones are still very much up in the air despite both being present for Thursday's end-of-season media availability.
Jones - who has been the sole general manager since April 2019 - is reportedly sitting on an expiring contract now, which would give Mat Ishbia an opportunity to bring in a new voice on his own terms.
While the train of thought that the Suns need a complete overhaul is valid, dumping Jones for an alternative option may not be the most prudent decision.
Jones has made mistakes - as has every other executive in NBA history - but his fingerprints are all over the 2021 NBA Finals squad and the team that secured a franchise-record 64 wins the year after.
Jones hired Monty Williams. He swung a bold trade for Cameron Johnson. He signed Ricky Rubio in what went from a move that went from being viewed with mixed reception into being one that was lauded within a year.
The longtime Miami Heat sharpshooter simply has an eye for talent, roster construction, and managing a roster in a professional manner. He never lets anything leak to the press on his end. He is always thorough and professional when talking to the media. He has swung both massive and small-time trades that have aged well.
While Jones isn't perfect, he is very likely a stronger option at this point compared to other big-name executives such as David Griffin and Bob Myers.
Proven track record, ingenuity, and professionalism are three major pillars of being a successful member of an NBA front office - James Jones has all three. That should count for something.