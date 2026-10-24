3 Expert-Backed Bets For Suns vs Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors tonight, though a handful of big players won't be taking the court.

All of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski are ruled out for the Warriors while Draymond Green is doubtful for Golden State, who is on the second night of a back-to-back and are now 0-2 after blowing a late 12-point lead to the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

As for the Suns, they're down two centers in Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro — who was officially downgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier today.

That's made the search for Suns-Warriors bets a bit tougher than usual with all of the injuries on both sides of the court. While Phoenix is heavily expected to win tonight's matchup at Mortgage Matchup Center, here's the best three bets we could find:

Yaxel Lendeborg UNDER 17.5 Points

Oct 16, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) smiles during a break in the action against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Action Network: "Lendeborg scored half of his 18 points against Memphis from the charity stripe (9-of-12 FT) while taking just 11 shots from the field. Relying on double-digit free-throw attempts to clear a high-scoring prop is unsustainable, especially on the road.

"He logged 37 grueling minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday night. On the second night of a back-to-back, high-minute workloads for young players often contract due to fatigue or early-season conditioning limits.

"Lendeborg has converted just 9-of-22 (40.9%) field goals and 2-of-7 (28.6%) 3-pointers through two games. Without elite usage or ultra-efficient field-goal conversion, reaching 18+ points requires volume he is unlikely to get against a rested Phoenix defense."

Devin Booker OVER 24.5 Points Scored

Oct 21, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "Booker 25+ points is playable up to 54%. He scored 23 in only 29 minutes Wednesday, led Phoenix in usage, and averaged 33.7 points across three regular-season meetings with Golden State last year."

SPREAD: Suns -9.5

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filip Tomic, Pickswise: "The Suns didn’t have the best of luck in the four regular season games last year vs the Warriors, losing three of them by an average of six points. Their only win came at home 99-98 back in December of 2025, Saturday presents an ideal opportunity for Phoenix to get the monkey off its back against a Warriors side that has struggled out of the gate.

"Last night saw Steph and co. blow a double-digit lead late against the Memphis Grizzlies, the psyche of the team just isn’t in a good spot right now. With Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody all still sidelined, the burden falls heavily on 38-year-old Stephen Curry to keep this team competitive and I’m just not sure that’s a winning recipe at this point. Meanwhile, Phoenix is looking to make amends after a 41-point loss on opening night in Portland. Unlike their opponent, they are in much better shape on the injury front and playing at home for the first time this season they’ll look to feed off the crowd’s energy here.

"Normally I would hesitate whenever a team is favored by this many points, but given the Warriors are playing with no rest here I can’t see them keeping this one close."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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