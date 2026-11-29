PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to get back on track this afternoon against the Utah Jazz after losing their last two games.

Phoenix (9-9) is coming off a disastrous 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night in which it blew a 21-point second half lead.

The Jazz (3-17), who are still without Jaren Jackson Jr. (right MCL tear) and Lauri Markkanen (right hand fracture), have lost their last four games heading into today's game.

The Suns are 6-0 against teams below .500 this season and defeated Utah 111-101 in the teams' first meeting on Nov. 20.

Suns Reveal Starters vs. Jazz

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

The Suns continue to not make a starting lineup change even after Green scored just five points in 19 minutes against Dallas, while Collin Gillespie recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench and played a big role in helping the Suns recover from an early 18-5 deficit.

Suns coach Jordan Ott still seems to believe that this starting five can eventually find cohesiveness, even though they have an abysmal -18.6 net rating in 150 minutes played together this season.

Last game against the Mavs appeared to be a breaking point for making a change, but Ott is still trusting this group.

"Last game, it wasn't good enough. (We went) down 18-5. I think over the stretch of five to 10 games, we've seen some improvement," Ott said pregame on if he's thinking about changing the starting lineup (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Can't ease into any of these games. Can't ease into it. When you go into a night down 18-5 to start, having to dig out of that hole is a big ask. Saying that, we were up 21.

"Saying all of that, we have to continue to find rotations, kind of tweak a little bit there just to continue to highlight the super powers of our group. It's going to be a mix and match. We're basically healthy right now, outside of Mark (Williams). So we got to tinker a little bit with those rotations."

The Suns' bench is one of the better reserve units in the league, so there is an argument to be made to keep this group together and not mess up its rythm. However, the Suns need to see better results from their starting five soon.

Today's game tips off shortly after 3 p.m. MST.