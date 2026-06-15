3 Lessons Suns Should Learn From 2026 NBA Finals

PHOENIX -- The 2025-26 NBA season officially concluded on Saturday night, with the New York Knicks taking down the San Antonio Spurs in a five game finals series to snap a 53 year title drought - something that the Phoenix Suns are attempting to remedy in the coming years after being in existence for nearly 60 years.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there are many roadblocks that will seemingly prevent Phoenix from taking a leap forward in the manner that the Spurs did, there are three definite roster-building principles in which the front office can refer to when building next season's roster, particularly taking inspiration from the two best teams in the league this season.

"Value" Draft Picks Still Matter

Sure, both teams boasted former number one overall picks (Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns), but each also benefitted heavily from identifying players outside of the lottery.

The Knicks drafted Miles "Deuce" McBride and Mitchell Robinson with the 36th pick in two different drafts, proving that impact players are attainable at any stage of the draft. Both have been regular fixtures in New York's rotation in recent seasons and aren't expected to be excluded from the franchise's long-term plans.

Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

San Antonio's core has largely been constructed via picks inside of the top five of the draft, but Keldon Johnson (pick 29, 2019) and Devin Vassell (pick 11, 2020) are both considered steals relative to where they were selected.

As stated above, the ultimate moral of the story is that Brian Gregory's evaluation of an impressive 2026 draft class - as well as the trajectory of the 2025 core (Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea) - are much more crucial than the precarious position that Phoenix finds themselves in relating to draft assets.

Player Development is King

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) runs down the court during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The one player that the Spurs boast as a "success story" that made a true difference was Julian Champagnie. The 6'7" forward was released by the Philadelphia 76ers in his rookie season, with the Spurs taking a chance on the undrafted free agent in response. Now, Champagnie has been a key fixture in San Antonio for three seasons - this is backed up by his career 37.5% mark from three-point range, as well as his versatile defensive profile.

University of Arizona alum Carter Bryant is another name to watch moving forward. The wing boasts a tantalizing physical profile and owns the mechanics needed to take a jump as a shooter moving forward.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott with forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Knicks remain patient with youthful players on the roster - which includes Pacôme Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Tyler Kolek. The commitment to bridging two eras together increases the chances that New York will remain relevant in the Eastern Conference beyond the next two-to-three year window.

Phoenix's patience with Collin Gillespie paid off relatively quick into the union between the two sides - this must continue when it comes to sticking to developing Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn, and the recently graduated rookie class. A panic move would increase the risk of once again falling into the trap of sacrificing natural progression for a splash move. The front office has to heavily weigh just how high the ceiling of the franchise is with the young core attached to an exceptional coaching staff.

Free Agency Remains Avenue to Improvement

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has clearly been the centerpiece of the Knicks' march to a title. The superstar became one of very few high-level stars to depart their former franchise in free agency in 2022 - at least in the modern era of the process. While not many players of Brunson's caliber enter the open market, it doesn't mean that the Suns can't find diamonds in the rough that tangibly improve the roster.

New York added Jordan Clarkson last summer, while the Spurs secured Luke Kornet, who instantly became one of the best signings of the 2025 offseason.

Mar 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) react against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix personally reaped the benefits of improving via unheralded signings, as the franchise welcomed Jordan Goodwin back after a stint in 2023-24 that didn't end in a manner that either side had hoped. Gillespie was part of the free agency class of 2024 and ultimately set the single-season three-point record for the franchise.

While it remains to be seen just how extensive Phoenix's exploits will be in free agency, don't expect Gregory to push incredibly hard to acquire new players. The option to upgrade from the outside is still on the table without question - even if player retention is the major focus for the organization in the weeks ahead.