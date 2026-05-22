3 Suns With Most to Prove After 2025-26 Season

PHOENIX -- There were several players on this season's Phoenix Suns team who had much better seasons than expected, but there was still room for growth from a few players.

Next season could open a lot more opportunities for Phoenix's young players to continue to prove themselves, especially with the Suns likely to have higher expectations as a team.

Here's our pick of the players currently under contract for next season with the most to prove:

1. Ryan Dunn

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dunn did not see much improvement between his rookie and sophomore season, averaging less points in just about the same minutes per game.

Going into this season, Dunn was projected to be the team's fifth starter, but only started 16 games even with all of Phoenix's injuries, and fell out of the playoff rotation with the Suns still dealing with injuries.

There might not be many opportunities for Dunn to prove himself next season with the Suns expected to play Rasheer Fleming more, but he needs to show improvement in the minutes he does get in the third season of his four-year rookie deal.

Simply put, Dunn must prove he is not an offensive liability and that he has confidence to shoot the ball and make plays for others.

2. Jalen Green

Mar 30, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This season was supposed to be a big "prove it" year for Green after being traded to the Suns from the Houston Rockets last summer, but injuries derailed the majority of his year.

After playing all 82 games in his final two seasons with the Rockets, Green played just 32 this season and struggled to adjust for a bit as he was thrust into a bigger role right away when he got healthy with Phoenix's other injuries.

Green had some really bright moments, such as the Suns' two play-in games when he scored 35 and 36 points, but did not truly get enough run alongside Devin Booker and the rest of the group to see the extent of the impact he can have.

If Green does not perform at a high level next season, the Suns will have a decision to make on his future with the team.

3. Khaman Maluach

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maluach did not get many opportunities during his rookie season with the Suns focusing on developing their No. 10 overall pick as he adjusted to the NBA after just six years of playing basketball.

The Suns have a decision to make this summer of whether or not they are going to keep starting center Mark Williams as he hits restricted free agency, but either way, Maluach should have a much bigger role next season.

Maluach showed some great flashes defensively when he played, but looked out of place at times on both sides of the ball, which was to be expected in his rookie year, and coach Jordan Ott did not show much trust in him.

Beginning next season, Maluach will have to show he belongs with the Suns, and he was worth them spending the No. 10 pick on him.

Click here to read our picks for the Suns' most impressive players from this season.