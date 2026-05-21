3 Most Impressive Suns Players in 2025-26 Season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw several players have career years this season in coach Jordan Ott's first season.

The Suns had seven players average a career high in points, as everyone was ready to step up when their name was called, leading to Phoenix having a 45-37 record and making the playoffs despite being projected as a lottery team.

Here are our picks for three most impressive Suns players of the 2025-26 season:

1. Dillon Brooks

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns targeted Brooks in the Kevin Durant trade, and he helped to completely shift the culture for Phoenix and quickly became a fan favorite despite his history and "villain" persona.

Brooks showcased a whole new level of offensive production this season, stepping up big time with Jalen Green out for 50 games, and averaged 20.2 points per game while giving all-out effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Everyone followed Brooks' example, whether it be his gritty mentality or the amount of work he put in the gym, which led to the Suns having so much success this season.

We picked Brooks as this year's MVP for the Suns, which you can read more about by clicking here.

2. Collin Gillespie

Mar 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Gillespie was a prime breakout candidate after a strong close to the 2024-25 season in which he showed a level of fight the rest of that year's group did not really have.

He was able to build off this and capitalize on a much bigger role this season, starting 58 of his 80 games and averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest in his first season on a standard contract.

Gillespie also set a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season with 232 while shooting 40.1% from deep.

The Suns will now look to keep Gillespie around for the long haul as he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

3. Jordan Goodwin

Mar 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) dribbles down court against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

It's safe to say Phoenix made the right choice keeping Goodwin over Jared Butler in the preseason, as Goodwin showed he was one of the top defenders in the NBA and was a capable 3-point shooter in his second stint with the Suns, shooting 37.1% from three.

Like Brooks and Gillespie, Goodwin took advantage of the freedom Ott gave everyone offensively and still kept his same gritty playstyle on both sides of the ball.

Goodwin, who was first on the team in steals per game (1.5) and second in offensive rebounds (2.0) at just 6-foot-3, embodied what Ott wanted from the team, whether it be attacking the glass or forcing turnovers, and the Suns will also try to re-sign him this offseason as he enters free agency.

Goodwin was our most underrated player on the Suns, which you can read more about here.