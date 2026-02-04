3 Last-Second Trades Suns Could Pull Off Before Deadline

PHOENIX -- After a relatively dry NBA trade season, things quickly shifted to becoming a lot busier the last couple days with tomorrow's 1:00 p.m. MST deadline rapidly approaching.

As for the Phoenix Suns, owner Mat Ishbia has said he honestly doesn't think the Suns will be a "big mover," but with the Suns sitting at 31-20 on the year, there has been one glaring need for the team - a power forward.

There have been several teams that have overwhelmed the Suns with their size, which Phoenix can sometimes counterract with its speed, but the Suns will definitely need more size and rebounding if they want to make a push in the playoffs.

Phoenix does not want to ruin a good thing that it has and could end up keeping all of its rotation players through the deadline, although it seems almost a certainty that Nick Richards, who is no longer in the rotation, and his $5 million expiring contract will be moved to help the Suns get under the luxury tax.

Here are three trade scenarios that make the most sense for the Suns to do before tomorrow's deadline given Phoenix's circumstances and trade targets that fit the criteria:

Option 1: Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards + Salary Filler/Picks for PF

3 Potential targets: Santi Aldama (Grizzlies), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Onyeka Okongwu (Hawks)

If the Suns want to pay the price for a rotational power forward, they would likely have to give up Royce O'Neale or Grayson Allen, but with the way Allen has been playing, it does not appear Phoenix has any interest in moving him.

O'Neale has also been a key part of Phoenix's rotation, but if the Suns were to add a power forward to the mix, they would cut into O'Neale's minutes, which is why Phoenix would move him in this scenario.

There are not many good power forwards on the market as of now at a reasonable price point, but these three players listed above could all help the Suns if they are available and if Phoenix's trade package is enough, which it might not be.

You can read more about these three trade targets by clicking here.

Option 2: Nick Richards + Salary Filler/Picks for Similar Contract

3 Potential targets: Jeremy Sochan (Spurs), Saddiq Bey (Pelicans), Guerschon Yabusele (Knicks)

The dream scenario for the Suns at this deadline would be to trade away Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis for a rotational forward, which would then free up money for Phoenix to convert either Isaiah Livers' or Jamaree Bouyea's two-way contract to a standard contract.

Out of the three targets listed, Bey seems most obvious that he would be an immediate contributor to the rotation, which is why he is our favorite trade target, but might be too unattainable for the Suns to get.

There have been several rumors linking the Suns to Sochan and Yabusele, who have both fallen out of the rotation on their respective teams.

Phoenix could also end up making a surprise move if it chooses to go down this avenue and try to target an underlooked player that it feels could be a rotation piece, which they have shown capable of doing as of late with Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Bouyea as prime examples.

Option 3: Nick Richards for Veteran-Minimum/Small Rookie Contract And/Or 2nd Round Picks

3 Potential targets: Jock Landale (Jazz), Chris Boucher (Celtics), Mouhamed Gueye (Hawks)

This seems the most likely route for the Suns at this point, as they would save money by salary dumping Richards.

Ideally, the Suns could get back a player that might be able to contribute to the rotation, like the three listed above, but there won't be any players at this price point that will immediately fix Phoenix's size problem.

Phoenix could also simply try to trade Richards for one or two second-round picks to a team that needs a center, so the Suns get back assets for him and would then be able to sign Livers and/or Bouyea to a standard contract.

Although the Suns don't have much available, it's clear they do have options and could end up waiting as close to the deadline as possible to get the best value back for Richards.

