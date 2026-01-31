Suns Showing Serious Trade Interest in Spurs Forward

The Phoenix Suns are no strangers to trade buzz, and after the team's 30-19 start to the regular season, they're in prime position to make a move if they feel so compelled to do so.

Phoenix isn't big-game hunting this time around, and while there's reports the Suns could look to duck the luxury tax ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline, there seems to be big interest in San Antonio Sports forward Jeremy Sochan.

From HoopsHype's NBA insider Michael Scotto:

"The Phoenix Suns, who are seeking power forward depth, are among several teams that have checked in on San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, league sources told HoopsHype. Suns center Nick Richards was brought up during exploratory talks, sources said. However, such a move would push the Suns further above the luxury tax, which is not ideally something Phoenix wants to do.

"Sochan, a 22-year-old forward who’s averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the previous three seasons combined, is eligible for up to a $9.62 million qualifying offer this summer that would make him a restricted free agent."

Suns insider John Gambadoro says Sochan is on the table, and though there's some assumed luggage in paying him, he wouldn't rule the move out:

Suns like Sochan so I can’t say no - would have to pay him next year. Not sure he is what they want but I won’t rule it out. https://t.co/DzXvhITBZ3 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 30, 2026

Power forward has often been a position people have circled for the Suns to upgrade, and Sochan's overall scoring ability would pair nicely at Phoenix's four spot.

It's no secret the Suns are trying to move off Richards, who last played minutes back on Jan. 7. Phoenix's center rotation is simply deep with Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro and rookie top-ten pick Khaman Maluach also waiting behind them.

Nigel Hayes-Davis is another name to watch in trade talks as the deadline crawls closer. If Phoenix truly is eying a bigger move, perhaps even Royce O'Neale or Grayson would be included.

However, the Suns seem to truly like their squad.

“We still have to see our full team, which we hopefully see with Jalen out there in the whole group. We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," owner Mat Ishbia said earlier this month.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

Sochan certainly seems like a name to monitor.

