Suns Reportedly Exploring Upgrade Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are one of many teams anticipated to be potential players ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Suns, a surprising 28-19 through the first part of the regular season, are moving into the next week eying a few different scenarios.

The latest from NBA insider Jake Fischer:

What Suns Hope to Do at Trade Deadline

"The Phoenix Suns are exploring the market for an upgrade at power forward, sources say. They're looking for more scoring punch at a position currently manned by Royce O'Neale," Fischer said on The Stein Line.

"But the Suns, I'm told, are going to be mindful about the long-term price and fit in assessing any potential addition. Word is Phoenix is not merely searching for a plug-and-play piece for the stretch run of this season."

That's been the consistent messaging around the Suns: Phoenix would love an upgrade and they're being mindful of potential options, but they don't feel compelled to make a move.

A player they've consistently been tied to is Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

"The current marketplace, furthermore, isn't exactly flush with fours, either. Phoenix is known to have interest in Charlotte's Miles Bridges … but the Hornets have been holding out for a first-round pick for Bridges," Fischer said.

"While I'm skeptical that the Hornets' price will be met, it's indicative of the limited options for teams in search of a frontcourt boost."

Suns Trade Deadline Possibilities

The Suns have flexibility in terms of what they're able to do compared to previous seasons, and many think they'll try to get below the NBA's luxury tax line by trading away backup center Nick Richards, who hasn't played since Jan. 7.

Power forward has been a consistent position discussed with the Suns in terms of trade deadline targets, as names such as Bobby Portis have popped while Phoenix also reportedly has shown interest in center Domantas Sabonis.

There's also a potential swap with the New York Knicks that's been discussed for Guerschon Yabusele.

Phoenix, particularly owner Mat Ishbia, has been vocally adamant the Suns don't need any changes in the coming days.

"We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," Ishbia said.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

