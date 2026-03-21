3 Semi-Bold Predictions Ahead of Suns vs Bucks

The Phoenix Suns need a win tonight, there's no getting around it.

The Suns are on a four-game losing skid as the Milwaukee Bucks approach Mortgage Matchup Center for tonight's 7:00 PM tip time. The Bucks, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, have lost their last six-of-seven entering tonight.

Phoenix is massively set up for a win against a depleted Bucks team. Here's three semi-bold predictions:

Rasheer Fleming Bounces Back From Free Throw Debacle

Suns rookie Rasheer Fleming has been nothing short of impressive as of late, though the forward missed a pair of free throws late in Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see how the young forward rebounds mentally, though we're buying any of his stock possible if it's even dropped at all.

Fleming, despite being a second-round pick, has shown his ability to make an instant impact on both ends of the floor.

Maybe this isn't a bold prediction, but sometimes young players can let one bad moment define them. That doesn't appear to be the case with Fleming, who is earning more and more trust under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Fleming should bounce back just fine tonight.

Collin Gillespie Leads Suns in Scoring, Again

It was the Collin Gillespie show in San Antonio as Devin Booker and Jalen Green collectively struggled. Gillespie's 24 points paced Phoenix.

Tonight features two teams who like the three-ball, which places Gillespie in position to again let it fly. With Grayson Allen questionable tonight and Green/Booker not quite on par from three, Gillespie's 41.9% shooting from deep will again be a pivotal piece to Phoenix's puzzle if they're going to find the win column.

More times than not, Gillespie's come through for the Suns. That again should be the case for tonight.

Suns Beat Bucks By 20+

The Suns, quite frankly, are due for a blowout win.

Phoenix is one loss away from a season-worst losing streak. The Suns are clinging on to a little glimmer of hope in terms of escaping play-in tournament territory, and with 12 games remaining, the pendulum needs to begin swinging the other direction.

That's not lost on Ott and his crew. Tonight, a depleted Bucks crew enters the desert. ESPN's basketball index gives Phoenix a 70% win probability tonight, and it feels like if you're confident in the Suns taking care of business, they'll look to put a stamp on their work.

This could be just the emphatic win this team needs.