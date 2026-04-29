With Free Agency Near, Collin Gillespie Gets Honest on Suns Future

PHOENIX -- Collin Gillespie had one of the best value contracts in the entire NBA this season after a breakout year with the Phoenix Suns.

Gillespie inked his first NBA standard contract with the Suns following a strong end to the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal, signing a one-year, $2,378,870 fully guaranteed deal last summer.

Now, he now could have multiple teams lining up for his services this offseason after he averaged 12.7 points while shooting 40.1% from 3, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 80 games played this year.

However, Gillespie, who also broke the Suns' franchise record for 3-pointers in a season, said he has no desire to go anywhere else as free agency approaches after the Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs earlier this week by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It hasn't changed. I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes," Gillespie said in his exit interview Tuesday.

As the Suns dealt with injuries to key players all season long, Gillespie proved to be a steady force for the team, and he was a big reason why the Suns exceeded preseason expectations with a 45-37 record.

"I have a lot of gratitude for teammates, coaches, front office, just having an opportunity to go out there and compete every night with those guys was pretty special feeling," Gillespie said. "It was an extremely fun year, fun group to be around every day, but just looking to continue to grow and continue to develop and just get a lot better in the offseason."

The Suns have Early Bird Rights on Gillespie's contract and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, "can sign (him) for up to four seasons and a $14.9 million starting salary. The contract must be for a minimum of two seasons and cannot include an option."

Phoenix has seven players set to become free agents this summer (four unrestricted, three restricted), but Gillespie is arguably the most important of all of them.

He was a perfect representation of the gritty, hard-working identity the Suns established this year and figures to be an impact player, as well as a culture piece, for years to come.

The only hesitancy the Suns could have with re-signing Gillespie would be because of his struggles to close the year and the fact they have several guards already.

Still, there should be no doubt that Gillespie fits in perfectly with what the Suns want out of their players, and he could still be on a team-friendly deal, even if it is not as low as the contract he had this year.

Depending on the direction the Suns want to go in (keeping the same core or trying to trade for more pieces), re-signing Gillespie should be one of, if not the top priority for the team this summer.