Suns Desperately Need Win vs Bucks

The Phoenix Suns move into Saturday night's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks needing a win.

Phoenix enters Mortgage Matchup Center riding a four-game losing streak, which ties their longest of the regular season. Injuries have derailed Phoenix's form all season, especially as of late where they've lost by three possessions or less in all of their losses within the last week.

Yet the traveling Bucks provide an opportunity for the Suns to bounce back in much needed fashion thanks to a mix of health and poor form.

Suns Have to Win Tonight vs Bucks

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise) is out for a Milwaukee team that has lost their last six-of-seven games entering tonight's 7:00 PM AZ tip time.

Gary Harris (Left Groin Contusion) and Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee Synovitis) are both questionable entering tonight for Milwaukee. For Phoenix, Devin Booker was a pleasant absence on their injury report after landing awkwardly on his ankle on Thursday — though the Suns do have a handful of guys out:

Grayson Allen - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Inflammation)

Royce O'Neale - DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Soreness)

Amir Coffey - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (Right Knee Injury Management)

Dillon Brooks - OUT (Left Hand Fracture)

Mark Williams - OUT (Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction)

The Suns find themselves 4.5 games back from the West's sixth seed entering tonight, and if Phoenix will avoid the play-in, they'll need to start stringing together wins immediately with 12 games on the schedule.

The Bucks are one of the NBA's top teams in terms of total three-point percentage while the Suns are top five in total three-pointers made. Phoenix won their prior matchup in March 129-114.

Offensively, the Bucks struggle with just 111 points per night while ranking 25th in both offensive/defensive net rating. Much like Phoenix, they're a slower team in nature when it comes to pace.

The Suns have a 70% chance to win tonight according to ESPN's basketball index.

"Six-game road trip. Tough games every single night. Bodies down. Young guys getting playing time there at the end of the game. We're going to be better for it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after their loss in San Antonio.

"Super proud. How competitive. It's led by (Devin Booker). Every single night he goes out there, spills it. We follow him. We had a bunch of guys step up."

Tonight, we need to see a desperate Suns team if they're going to avoid a season-worst losing streak and keep their hopes of finishing in the top six alive.