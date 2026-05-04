Why Are We Trying to Push Devin Booker Out of Phoenix?

Every year when the Phoenix Suns see their season end, the inevitable question always arises.

"When will Devin Booker leave?"

For years now, the agenda has been pushed by mostly national voices to see Booker part with Phoenix in order to compete for a championship.

The most recent and perhaps loudest voice was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"Devin Booker, he appears so comfortable and so happy in Phoenix," Smith said after the Suns were swept out of the postseason by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I would never insult or disrespect this wonderful brother by acting like he doesn't care about winning. I know he does. But what I'm saying is win, lose or draw, the sun's going to shine in Arizona. In order to win, it can't be like that.

"It's got to kill you. It's got to pain you. ... It can't be about that for him and that's my issue. ... My issue with Devin Booker is has there ever been the slightest entertainment that I want out because I'm trying to win a chip before my career is over? Has that ever happened? I haven't seen that, and that's my issue."

It's odd.

Booker just inked a historically massive contract extension with the Suns last offseason. Phoenix shocked everybody in the basketball world with their run to the NBA playoffs this year, and even in spite of the 4-0 sweep to OKC (who, by the metrics, are one of the greatest teams of all time) they had a massively successful season.

So what's the rush to get Booker out for helping the Suns overachieve?

In a league where we're constantly chastising the consistent ring-chasing of star players and hoisting loyalty up in a rare light of it's own, why do we suddenly forget this when discussing Booker and his future?

More so, Booker has always been ten toes down for Phoenix since arriving here over a decade ago. This is his team and his city. His commitment hasn't wavered despite playing on some fairly eye-opening Suns teams.

As such, in the event that Booker would want to leave the Suns and push himself towards a title elsewhere, he's earned that respect and ability to do so.

Yet it's a much different story when outside forces, not just ESPN but other prominent sports voices and outlets, are trying to push that narrative and seemingly will a move to happen.

For a star in this league that hasn't made a peep about wanting out, it's puzzling.