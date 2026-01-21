What We Saw From Jalen Green in His First Game Back With the Suns

Jalen Green made his long-awaited return to the court for the Phoenix Suns last night in their 116-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After missing 33-straight games with a right hamstring strain that had previously sidelined him for all but one complete game this season, Green recorded 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, three assists and was a plus-10 in 20 minutes off the bench.

Most importantly, however, Green looked healthy and ready to go as Phoenix was overly cautious with his rehab this time around after he re-aggravated his injury twice before.

The Suns improved to 27-17 with the victory with things only looking up now that Green has returned.

"Felt good. The process was a long process," Green said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Shoutout to the training staff, my teammates, the whole organization for real just sticking with me, supporting me. The process been long. It felt good to get back out there."

Jalen Green - first game in 2+ months



12 PTS (4/11 FG), 3 AST, +10 in 20 MP pic.twitter.com/ZG474cJNa0 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 21, 2026

Analyzing Jalen Green's Debut

Green's quick first step and ability to drive downhill were some very obvious areas that he can significantly impact Phoenix's offense, as the Suns don't have other players with the quickness and explosiveness he has.

His highlight play of the night came on a step-back 3-pointer late in the third quarter in which he made Quentin Grimes slip, showcasing that he can create his own shot, which will take a lot of pressure off Devin Booker offensively.

"Man, I'm excited for him. He's been with us through the whole process," Booker said of Green (via Rankin). "We've been watching him grind. He looked good to me. He's fast. He can make plays for other people and he gives us another presence in the paint. The speed is there."

JG4 back on the floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ExpeSRSShK — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 21, 2026

As Booker pointed out, Green, who led the Houston Rockets in scoring last season but only averaged 3.4 assists, played well in the pick-and-roll with Oso Ighodaro and also set up some open looks from 3-point range after kicking it out driving to the basket.

Green didn't have the most efficient night from the floor, and it was hard for him to get a rhythm on a minutes restriction and coming off the bench, which he said he "never" had done at any level, but the flashes he did show were very encouraging, including almost finishing a one-handed alley-oop dunk off a pass from Grayson Allen before V. J. Edgecombe knocked it away.

"You could feel his instant ability to get downhill to the rim, into the paint," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green. "Thought he made a lot of good downhill drives where he finished or tried to find a teammate. Just good to have him out there. It's like his joy is back."

Green prides himself on the energy he brings to the table, and he was able to express some emotion during a big third quarter where the Suns scored 40 points.

"You could feel (his energy)," Ott said. "In the third quarter, even on the road, you could really feel him just kind of take over the game.

"Big picture, just having him out there is a good thing. Anything we get on the court from him at this point, knowing that we're going to have some grace is a positive."

Green and the Suns are back in action Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks in what will be the final matchup of their six-game road trip.

