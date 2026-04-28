Bradley Beal Posts Cryptic Message After Suns Playoff Exit

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' playoff exit drew a number of reactions last night after being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, though none may have been more notable, or cryptic, than former Suns guard Bradley Beal's post on X.

Beal, just minutes after Phoenix's Game 4 loss, posted the following:

Gave em the warning and still said F it! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 28, 2026

Beal was in Phoenix for two seasons before being released last summer after the Suns decided to hit the reset button on their roster, which also included trading Kevin Durant. The move will see Phoenix pay Beal $19.4 million each of the next four years in the future as a result of the waive-and-stretch avenue Phoenix took.

Phoenix did not win a playoff game with Beal on the roster, as 2023-24 saw them swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves while 2024-25 featured the Suns missing the postseason entirely.

Beal's tenure in the desert isn't quite remembered fondly, as injuries saw him play just 106 games across two seasons.

“He’s a great guy. Just not a fit with Phoenix Suns going forward,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in July of last year when asked about Beal.

“We told him that. We made that decision. We let them know we wanted to move forward without him. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. … He’s a great player, but for Phoenix and what we’re doing, it wasn’t a fit and we had to move on and make those decisions.”

Beal ultimately landed with the Los Angeles Clippers in hope of making an NBA Finals push, though he suffered a fractured hip early in the 2025-26 season and needed season-ending surgery.

He played in just six games for Los Angeles this season and has a player-option on his contract coming this summer.

Some would argue Phoenix has been better off without Beal and Durant, and given the Suns' surprising success, that feels like a strong bet to make. Phoenix shocked nearly everybody this past season in their run to the playoffs, and though they ultimately came up short against the Thunder, it was still a successful season by many metrics.

Even if some former players don't believe so.