Giannis Antetokounmpo Fuels Phoenix Suns Rumors With Latest Post

PHOENIX — While the Phoenix Suns are fighting and clawing in their first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, perhaps some movement is happening off the court with one of the game's biggest players.

Rumors around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and what could come of his future have run rampant since his season ended in unceremonious fashion as Milwaukee missed the postseason.

If his Instagram post means anything, there might just be one team in mind.

"Year 13 ✅📖 This has been one of the toughest seasons of my career, but as they say, like a phoenix from the ashes, I’ll rise.💯 To the city of Milwaukee, MY city, thank you for the unwavering love and support," he said.

Let the fun and speculation begin.

Suns fans took particular note of the Phoenix portion of his post. This was also posted on his story after:

Giannis posted this (a hand sign for “clock it”) on his story shortly after 🫣 https://t.co/GSd6nDAEUX pic.twitter.com/dj8xRHnAbv — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) April 21, 2026

Such is life in the NBA for today's world, but the Bucks' star forward has never been shy about his love towards Suns icon Devin Booker.

“You make everything look cool man, but you wear a different jersey then me, you could wear the same jersey as me, I’m like Isaiah Stewart, I’ll fight for you”



Giannis to Book over the All-Star break https://t.co/xBiioFLnrc pic.twitter.com/U4Eeb6NPQW — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) April 21, 2026

Could Suns Actually Get Giannis?

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has never been afraid of making a big splash, as evidenced from prior trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

However, that star experiment ended quite early with little success, and it's unknown if the Suns would be willing to again shake up a roster with good chemistry for a big name.

The counter-argument to that is if a player such as Giannis wants to go to your team, you don't really say no. Phoenix desperately needs length and another top scoring option next to Booker, and that's exactly what the Suns would get if they somehow pulled off that deal.

What it would take to land Antetokounmpo remains to be seen, though Phoenix likely doesn't have enough ammo of draft picks and youthful players for Milwaukee to build around to make a trade feasible for the Bucks. The Suns are still paying off their debts from the prior Durant/Beal trades and won't gain full control of their future picks back until years down the line.

If Milwaukee is eying a full rebuild, reset and youth movement, there's very likely other teams (such as the Miami Heat, who are another rumored destination for Antetokounmpo) that would make for better trade partners.

Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his contract, the final season (2027-28) coming as a player option.