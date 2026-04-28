Devin Booker Gives Nothing But Respect After Thunder Sweep

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were officially eliminated from the playoffs last night after getting swept in the first round by the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder proved too much for the Suns to handle, as they were able to combat anything Phoenix threw at them and stay true to their identity even after Jalen Williams went down in Game 2 with a left hamstring strain.

Now, OKC moves on to play the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets series, while the Suns will have to figure out how to build on this season in the summer after exceeding all preseason expectations.

Devin Booker Praises Thunder

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Thunder have now swept their first-round opponent in each of the last three seasons and will try to build off this to repeat as NBA champions this year.

In the first-round series against Phoenix, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed exactly why he will likely win his second-straight MVP this season, averaging 33.8 points per game on 55.1% shooting and 8.0 assists.

"You can't say anything (about OKC) without bringing up Shai," Suns star guard Devin Booker said postgame. "He's the MVP of the league, and he's playing the best basketball in the league for the past two years, mixed with guys that know their roles, some seasoned vets that are relentless.

"With that chemistry, that communication, it's on 100% and when the bench comes in, they get better sometimes. It's like reinforcement, it's not subs. They have all the answers to the test, they've been tested together and they've been together for years, so that's an advantage."

The Thunder, who had the No. 1 defense in the regular season, made life difficult for Booker all series long, as he was third on the team in field-goal attempts across the four games and averaged four turnovers per game.

"You got to give them credit. There's three All-Defensive guys over there that they keep in rotation," Booker said of OKC's defense. "And it seems like the game plan is don't let me get any touches at any time."

Booker hopes the team can learn from this experience in the playoffs as Phoenix will try to retool in the offseason and improve on this season's success moving forward.

"I think it was a good step forward for all the young guys, just to see the preparation that goes into it, and no better test than the defending champs," Booker said. "You realize how every possession matters, every moment matters, and it's something to build on going into next year.

"Make sure all the young guys are still watching the playoffs, even though we're not in it, and visualizing them being on the floor, in them spots. So we have a lot to learn (as) a young team, but the quicker you can speed up that process, the better."