PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have their backs against the wall as they try to avoid a sweep tonight in Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC has won each of the first three games by double digits, and the Suns have simply looked overmatched against the defending champs.

If Phoenix loses tonight, it will be its 10th-straight playoff loss, although the Suns have far exceeded preseason expectations this season by simply just making it to the playoffs.

Here are some bold predictions for tonight's Game 4:

Devin Booker Goes Down Swinging

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) blocks out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Thunder have been able to make Devin Booker much more of a passer this series than a scorer with their elite defense.

Booker is surprisingly third on the team in field goal attempts behind Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in the series.

This is not new territory for Booker, as he really struggled his first three games the last time the Suns were in the playoffs in 2024 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were the No. 1 defense that season, but then came out and recorded 49 points on 13-of-21 shooting, six assists and five rebounds in a Game 4 loss.

Booker has faced a lot of criticism for his performances in the series so far, and he will try to do anything he can to avoid another sweep tonight.

Expect Booker to have a score-first mentality in Game 4, and we will see what comes of it.

At Least 1 Player Gets Ejected

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) talks to referee Kevin Cutler (34) in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As expected in the playoffs, this series has been highly emotional with increased physicality throughout it.

There was already drama with the refs as well when Booker called them out after Game 2 and then was fined for his comments.

With how gritty the Suns have been all season, they are not going to go down without a fight and if they don't feel calls are going their way, the game could get out of hand.

Dillon Brooks also has increased motivation to not get swept by his Canadian national teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, and he already said following Game 3 that he would be taking the matchup against Gilgeous-Alexander tonight.

The Suns have done a good job of staying relatively composed as a team this year outside of Brooks' technical fouls, but it could all unravel tonight and result in a few technical fouls or even some ejections.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Goes for 40 Again, Leads OKC to Sweep

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Even if Brooks guards Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP has proven too tough for the Suns to stop the past two games.

After scoring 42 points on 15-of-18 shooting in Game 3 following a 37-point performance in Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander could be even more aggressive tonight if his shot continues to fall, especially with Jalen Williams out.

The Thunder have been the better team so far, and the Suns have made some improvements, but Gilgeous-Alexander's offense combined with the rest of the team's prolific defense has been too difficult to combat.

Unless Suns coach Jordan Ott comes up with a unique gameplan, it's hard to see this slowing down tonight.