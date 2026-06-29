Evaluating Miles Bridges' Role With Suns After Surprising Blockbuster Trade

PHOENIX -- Even though the Phoenix Suns harped on continuity heading into the offseason, there was always a chance for them to make a swing trade for a player they feel would be a good fit for the group.

They took this opportunity Sunday when they reportedly traded Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

There has been a lot of scrutiny of the move, especially given Bridges' past of domestic violence charges, but the Suns clearly felt this was the right time to acquire the 28-year-old, who they had been involved in rumors with for years, while also shedding salary.

Phoenix has now made four trades with the Hornets since last January and has a clear starting five with the addition of Bridges, who is also extension eligible for the next six months.

Here's how Bridges projects to fit into the Suns' lineup:

What is Miles Bridges' Potential Role With Suns?

Bridges will almost certainly be Phoenix's starting power foward alongside Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, who he played with in Charlotte.

Although Bridges fills the need of a starting power forward, he is a little bit undersized at 6-foot-7, doesn't shoot the ball from deep well (33.3% last season) and isn't known to be a lockdown defender, three areas that would be valuable to the Suns at the power forward spot.

With that said, Bridges can attack the rim ferociously, which the Suns were missing last season, and is an overall dynamic scorer, something Phoenix will have to find a way to balance along with Booker, Green and Brooks.

Phoenix projects to be a much more athletic team with Bridges, as Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn and Koa Peat are now the top forward options off the bench.

Coach Jordan Ott will be tasked with implementing this athleticism into his system after getting off two elite 3-point shooters in Allen and O'Neale.

The Suns' biggest needs this offseason were more size and rebounding, which Bridges will look to help provide, although his rebounding numbers were down last season (5.8 per game).

It remains to be seen if Bridges' addition makes the Suns better than a play-in team with their style of play now changing a bit, and their growth from last season looks to still be dependent on if they can have better injury luck.

Bridges will have to prove he can buy in to the Suns' gritty culture and fill the gaps the team needs in order for Phoenix to justify making this move.