Miles Bridges Headlines Eye-Opening Suns, Hornets Trade

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns made a major splash on Sunday morning.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are trading a future first-round pick, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges.

From Charania:

"BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vjcR7AdwSD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2026

Bridges, Allen and O'Neale have long been involved in trade rumors, though we finally see a deal come to fruition.

The Suns reportedly have been interested in Bridges for quite some time, as Phoenix wanted to add paint presence and a bit more scoring prowess to their frontcourt, which arrives specifically with Bridges at the power forward position. Charlotte reportedly wanted multiple first-round picks for Bridges but now get Allen, O'Neale and a future first.

This deal is eye-opening for a few reasons, mostly because even the most plugged-in of insiders didn't believe this could happen.

Just a few weeks ago, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this on a potential move for Bridges:

"I would say the Suns have always liked Bridges, but I believe this is unlikely based on 1. He is a free agent after this season on a $22 million expiring contract so he may end up being too expensive," Gambadoro floated on X.

"2. Suns love Rasheer Fleming who showed a ton of promise last season as a rookie and he is going to continue to get bigger more important minutes going forward. So, while not ruling out completely I will say unlikely to happen."

Many didn't want Bridges to land in Phoenix after he was arrested on domestic violence charges back in 2022. A year later in 2023 he was arrested for violating his probation and protection order.

He served a 30-game suspension ordered by the NBA.

Allen and O'Neale were fine in their respective roles by the Suns, though it's clear head coach Jordan Ott was fine with creating more space in a crowded Phoenix rotation.

After bringing back Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie, the Suns' backcourt with starters Devin Booker and Jalen Green is already tough sledding in terms of playing time. The same could be said for the team's wing rotation.

More specifically, Phoenix takes a hit after losing two top three-point shooters off of their roster.

It's a trade that will need some time for digestion from everybody in the desert. Perhaps the Suns aren't done.