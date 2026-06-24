Grading Suns' Selection of Koa Peat in 2026 NBA Draft

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns did it again, trading up to get a player they covet in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft last night and selecting Arizona forward Koa Peat with the 30th overall pick.

Phoenix traded away all but one of its future tradeable second-round picks in a three-team deal with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks to move up for the 19-year-old Peat, which included the 47th pick this year and second rounders in 2029 and 2033.

Peat, who won four-straight state championships at Perry High School in Gilbert, won four gold medals with Team USA in international junior competition and helped lead Arizona to its first Final Four in 25 years in his lone season with the Wildcats, now returns back to Phoenix and looks to make his impact on the Suns.

Grading Suns' Pick of Koa Peat

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The selection of Peat could signal the Suns want to play bigger next season by adding more depth at the forward position.

Phoenix also clearly liked Peat by moving up 17 spots to get him and exhausting all their future second rounders, so the Suns must have a plan for him despite his jump shot that is a clear work in progress, which made it a surprise to some that he stayed in the draft rather than returning to Arizona.

Earlier in the season, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Peat was a projected lottery pick, but his throwback playstyle and tweener size makes his role hard to predict in the NBA.

Still, Peat, who averaged 14.1 points on 52.8% shooting and 5.6 rebounds at Arizona, is an established winner with NBA-ready athleticism, strength and IQ that allowed him to dominate the paint in high school and college.

How exactly that will translate to the NBA remains to be seen, but the Suns have taken pride in player development and likely won't be expecting much on the court from Peat in his rookie season, just as we saw with Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea this past season.

If the Suns kept their pick in the second round, they likely would have selected an older player who also wouldn't get much playing time, so it's better to bank on Peat's long-term development with the upside he has already shown.

Peat will have a lot of pride remaining in Arizona, but has a long path to consistent NBA minutes and will also battle with Fleming and Ryan Dunn, who are also both young players with upside, for playing time at his position.

It remains to be seen if coach Jordan Ott will truly play with more size next season after Phoenix's rotation consisted of seven players 6-foot-6 or shorter alongside their centers when the Suns were fully healthy, but Peat's addition gives them a lot more options in this area.

Koa Peat: 6'7", 245 pounds(!) 7'0" wingspan



Rasheer Fleming: 6'8", 232 pounds, 7'5" wingspan



Ryan Dunn: 6'6", 214 pounds, 7'1" wingspan



Peat is 19, Fleming is 21, Dunn is 23.



WE GOT SOME YOUNG ATHLETIC WINGS pic.twitter.com/A3eWWnkNbQ — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) June 24, 2026

It was reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer before the draft that the Suns really liked Peat, so they clearly see something in him that could help them for years to come even with him being a truly polarizing prospect with his decorated resume but paint-dominant style of play at his size.

Peat could be the only player the Suns add on a standard contract this offseason as he will now sign a four-year rookie scale contract that includes two guaranteed years since he went in the first round, and he is a great culture fit, but will take some patience for his development, just like Maluach.

If it all comes together for Peat, who is the definition of a raw prospect, there's a chance the Suns hit a home run with this pick, which is pretty much all they can ask for with so many established players already on their roster.

Our grade: B+