Suns Reportedly Eying Arizona Star Koa Peat in NBA Draft Trade-Up

PHOENIX — Rumors around the Phoenix Suns and what could come of their activity in the 2026 NBA Draft are beginning to ramp up.

The Suns are without a first-round pick but are highly expected to explore options to change that. As of now, Phoenix only holds their second-round pick, which is pick No. 47.

After a playoff push that shocked the basketball world, the Suns may feel the need to continue that momentum and make a move to get a youthful player that can contribute to winning basketball both now and in the future.

That just might come in the form of Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Peat is a trade-up target for the Suns if they're able to pull off a deal tonight.

“I believe that if Phoenix trades into the first round, Arizona freshman Koa Peat is one of the Suns’ top targets,” he said in the latest Stein Line newsletter.

More on Suns, Koa Peat

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) goes to the basket during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Peat was a five-star addition for the Arizona Wildcats with expectations of him eventually evolving into a lottery pick.

However, Peat's freshman season drew mixed reviews. His stat line of 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night was solid, though a lack of shooting prowess has diminished his draft stock. He doesn't particularly do anything at an elite level but does numerous things well.

"Peat projects as a high-floor, glue-guy forward who contributes to winning through toughness and versatility … His ability to pass and play within a team structure gives him a clear pathway to an NBA role … Key piece in Arizona’s run to the Final Four, showing his ability to impact winning at a high level," his scouting report on NBADraft.net reads.

"As long as he is selected in the proper range (late first round/early second round) and placed into the right role, he has a strong chance to thrive and carve out a long-term role as a valuable contributor."

Many were anticipating Peat to return to college for a second season before he stayed in the draft pool. His intrigue, skill set and unknown floor and ceiling have made him a polarizing figure in this draft class, though he does figure to be a first-round pick regardless simply due to his profile and resume.

The Suns just might want to find out for themselves, though there's six other players Phoenix is reportedly targeting — you can learn more here .