Khaman Maluach Deserves Bigger Suns Role — But Will He Get It?

PHOENIX — The progression of soon-to-be second-year Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has been exciting.

Maluach, Phoenix's first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, holds potential of being a premier rim protector in the NBA. However, a blend of inexperience, rawness and opportunity didn't see him earn many minutes during the 2025-26 season.

2026's iteration of Summer League basketball saw Maluach again flash the dominant potential he holds with impressive play on both ends of the floor, causing even the biggest outlets and voices such as ESPN to believe Maluach should get a larger role this season:

"Maluach boasts an impressive physique, and he displayed improved awareness and good energy on both ends during an excellent run at summer league. The 19-year-old big man does most of his scoring around the basket, but he was also able to step out and make open 3-pointers in Las Vegas," Ben Golliver.

"Maluach could potentially represent the best of both worlds as a stretch option who fits Ott's vision and a big-bodied defender who can shore up Phoenix's paint defense. While it might not fully come together during the 2026-27 season given his youth, the Suns should dramatically expand his role to see how quickly he can become a reliable difference-maker."

Maluach even topped our own Suns player rankings after Summer League.

"Maluach's impressive performance is going to leave the Suns with a tough decision to make at the center position between him, Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro," our own Brendan Mau wrote.

"With that said, it's a good problem to have and the Suns will be very happy if last year's No. 10 overall pick continues to develop and perform like this, especially if it can happen on a bigger stage."

It's a good problem to have indeed, though Maluach still feels like he's at the bottom of the order.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott will undoubtedly start Williams to begin the season, especially after he inked a contract extension. When healthy, Williams is an above-serviceable big man.

Ott also is a massive fan of Ighodaro and his abilities as an athletic, rim-running center. That doesn't appear to be going anywhere, any time soon.

We now land at Maluach, who clearly is talented but also is still very much considered a project at this point in time. Does he deserve more than the nine minutes per night he received last season?

Surely, though it does feel as if Maluach isn't going to simply be handed those opportunities. There's a steep hill to climb for the Duke product, one that will require either a trade within the center room or simply undeniable play from Maluach to earn a larger role.