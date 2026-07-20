Ranking Suns' Top Summer League Performers
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PHOENIX -- The 2026 NBA Summer League is officially wrapped up and now the Phoenix Suns turn their full focus to gearing up for the 2026-27 regular season.
With the roster filled out and more moves seeming unlikely, the Suns can evaluate how their young players performed in Las Vegas and their fit with the rest of the team.
Here's our ranking of the top players on this year's edition of the Summer Suns:
1. Khaman Maluach
Averages: 19.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK on .532/.400/.684 splits
Maluach was one of the top players across the whole Summer League with how he was able to dominate inside on both sides of the ball and show off a floor-stretching ability offensively.
Maluach's impressive performance is going to leave the Suns with a tough decision to make at the center position between him, Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro.
With that said, it's a good problem to have and the Suns will be very happy if last year's No. 10 overall pick continues to develop and perform like this, especially if it can happen on a bigger stage.
2. Koa Peat
Averages: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK on .510/.000/.625 splits
Peat left a very good first impression after being the Suns traded up to draft him 30th overall last month.
Despite continued questions about his shooting ability and old-school play style, Peat's physicality really stood out, and he was able to drive at will most times and then make the right play, while be a switchable defender on the other side of the floor.
How Peat's game translates to the NBA remains to be seen, but Summer League was a huge positive for him as he looks to compete for minutes in a crowded, but young forward room.
3. Rasheer Fleming
Averages: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK on .474/.421/.500 splits
Fleming did not start off Summer League too hot shooting the ball, but finished strong and also continued to impact the game with his length defensively and hustle plays.
Despite only one really dominant performance in his final game, Fleming showed all that he needed to in Vegas, and the Suns will hope he can be an elite 3-and-D player as soon as this season.
4. Koby Brea
Averages: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK on .300/.286/.800 splits
Brea, who re-signed with the Suns on a two-way contract this summer, was very disappointing in his second Summer League, as the sharpshooter just could not get into a consistent rhythm at all in Vegas.
The Suns are going to simply need to see more for Brea if he wants to prove that he can be an NBA player after appearing in just 12 games during his rookie season.
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Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!