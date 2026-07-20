Ranking Suns' Top Summer League Performers

PHOENIX -- The 2026 NBA Summer League is officially wrapped up and now the Phoenix Suns turn their full focus to gearing up for the 2026-27 regular season.

With the roster filled out and more moves seeming unlikely, the Suns can evaluate how their young players performed in Las Vegas and their fit with the rest of the team.

Here's our ranking of the top players on this year's edition of the Summer Suns:

1. Khaman Maluach

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Averages: 19.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK on .532/.400/.684 splits

Maluach was one of the top players across the whole Summer League with how he was able to dominate inside on both sides of the ball and show off a floor-stretching ability offensively.

Maluach's impressive performance is going to leave the Suns with a tough decision to make at the center position between him, Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro.

With that said, it's a good problem to have and the Suns will be very happy if last year's No. 10 overall pick continues to develop and perform like this, especially if it can happen on a bigger stage.

2. Koa Peat

Koa Peat (left) with Suns GM Brian Gregory during an introductory news conference at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on June 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Averages: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK on .510/.000/.625 splits

Peat left a very good first impression after being the Suns traded up to draft him 30th overall last month.

Despite continued questions about his shooting ability and old-school play style, Peat's physicality really stood out, and he was able to drive at will most times and then make the right play, while be a switchable defender on the other side of the floor.

How Peat's game translates to the NBA remains to be seen, but Summer League was a huge positive for him as he looks to compete for minutes in a crowded, but young forward room.

3. Rasheer Fleming

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Brooklyn Nets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Averages: 12.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK on .474/.421/.500 splits

Fleming did not start off Summer League too hot shooting the ball, but finished strong and also continued to impact the game with his length defensively and hustle plays.

Despite only one really dominant performance in his final game, Fleming showed all that he needed to in Vegas, and the Suns will hope he can be an elite 3-and-D player as soon as this season.

4. Koby Brea

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott talks to Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea (14) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Averages: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK on .300/.286/.800 splits

Brea, who re-signed with the Suns on a two-way contract this summer, was very disappointing in his second Summer League, as the sharpshooter just could not get into a consistent rhythm at all in Vegas.

The Suns are going to simply need to see more for Brea if he wants to prove that he can be an NBA player after appearing in just 12 games during his rookie season.