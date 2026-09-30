The Latest on Suns' Starting Center Battle

PHOENIX -- Training camp is underway for the Phoenix Suns, and there is a notable position battle to watch after Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in the offseason.

Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach will now compete to be the starting center as both young players are set to be thrust into much bigger roles no matter if they get the job or not.

Suns coach Jordan Ott did not name a starting center at media day on Monday, but did add he knew who would be starting camp with the first unit and described how the competition from the two bigs has been ongoing and will continue up until the Oct. 21 season opener.

"These two guys are ultra competitive, ultra young, filling out their bodies, so they're stronger. They understand that they have to play with a certain type of physicality," Ott said of the two players.

"These two centers battle every day. So they've already had eight weeks of doing that, we got to get them through the next three. I know it just will add to our competitive group, but I highly expect a competitive camp starting with those guys."

Ighodaro and Maluach bring two completely different skillsets to the table, as Ighodaro is more of a playmaking hub offensively with his high basketball IQ and a versatile defender on defensive end, while Maluach is a big body who has a strong paint presence on both ends and also is a threat to hit outside shots offensively.

"We're shifting to see exactly what Man Man (Maluach) and Oso look like with the special groups that we have, other than those four other guys on the floor," Ott said. "It'll be a great challenge for all of us. Two young guys that are thirsty and hungry to get out there."

How Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach View Starting Center Battle

Ighodaro has a leg up in terms of experience compared to Maluach, but understands nothing is given in the NBA, especially with how many players raved about Maluach's development this offseason heading into his second year.

"I'm going about it the same way I was before (Williams) got hurt, preparing to try to get the best I can this summer and getting better," Ighodaro said of the competition. "In terms of me and Khaman, we've been competing for the last two months, so I don't think anything's guaranteed.

"Just because Mark's out and I played last year doesn't guarantee me the starting spot this year. So I think everything needs to be earned, and Khaman's gotten a lot better. I'm excited to see what he does this year."

Maluach is willing to do whatever is asked of him following Williams' injury.

"It's an opportunity for me to step up, but I'm here to do whatever it takes, what the team needs, what the team needs on a different night, what I gotta do for my team to win. So that's how I see it, and I'm gonna do whatever it takes for us to be in a good spot," Maluach said.

The bond Ighodaro and Maluach share can also not be overlooked, and the two players are rooting for each other's success every day even while competing.

"That's my brother right there," Ighodaro said of Maluach. "We show up every day and push each other in the weight room, in our workouts, in pickup. Even in pickup, when we'll be on opposite teams, we'll be talking to each other and helping each other, giving each other pointers.

"I feel like we both have a similar mindset in terms of the process and just getting better exponentially. And yeah, I love playing with him. When I come back at night and work out, he's in the gym with me. I'm grateful to have him as my teammate and someone to compete against every single day."

Maluach looks to Ighodaro as someone he can pick the brain of because of his understanding of the game.

"I think it's really special being able to be around him. He's a very smart guy," Maluach said of Ighodaro. "He knows a lot about the game of basketball as a center, so just being able to be around him, being able to have his guidance, and know that I have him in my corner, whether it's during the game or after practices or during plays.

"Sometimes I go to him and be like, 'Yo, what do you see in this situation? What should I do in this situation?' Just being able to have that connection as centers, it's a good bond."

No matter who ends up winning the starting job, it feels like the Suns are in good hands with both Ighodaro and Maluach and can use them situationally based on what the matchup is calling for.