Why Insider Believes Suns Ultimately Won't Pursue Miles Bridges Trade

PHOENIX — The month of June always seems to spur new trade rumors in the NBA, though the latest connection for the Phoenix Suns comes in the form of a previously rumored name.

Miles Bridges has been a somewhat consistent trade candidate for the Phoenix Suns dating back to the trade deadline, though the pairing never came to fruition.

Phoenix has been in search of upgrading their power forward spot, and though Bridges would immediately become a starter for the Suns over Royce O'Neale, there's still hesitation on pulling the trigger according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"I would say the Suns have always liked Bridges, but I believe this is unlikely based on 1. He is a free agent after this season on a $22 million expiring contract so he may end up being too expensive," Gambadoro floated on X.

"2. Suns love Rasheer Fleming who showed a ton of promise last season as a rookie and he is going to continue to get bigger more important minutes going forward. So, while not ruling out completely I will say unlikely to happen."

I would say the Suns have always liked Bridges, but I believe this is unlikely based on 1. He is a free agent after this season on a $22 million expiring contract so he may end up being too expensive. 2. Suns love Rasheer Fleming who showed a ton of promise last season as a… https://t.co/Fed0jUH0p8 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 12, 2026

The reported asking price for Bridges is multiple first-round picks, which is something the Suns simply don't have at this point in time.

With Phoenix limited in terms of resources and capital, improving within the margins is likely the team's best bet on capitalizing off their playoff push from this past season.

It also helps Fleming showed some strong promise down the stretch of his rookie campaign, and that's a bet the Suns likely are comfortable making compared to sinking more ammo and salary into Bridges — although he's undeniably a more polished player at this point in time whereas Fleming very much is still a work in progress.

If not Bridges — what could the Suns do to improve the roster?

Our own Brendan Mau pieced together a mock trade with the New Orleans Pelicans — which you can see here .

Phoenix has free agents in Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin they're hoping to re-sign this summer. Mark Williams may also be back in a Suns uniform, too.

While they don't have a first-round pick, the team could ultimately use their second-round pick (No. 47 overall) to take a flyer on youthful presence in the locker room. Mock draft round-ups have the Suns taking a few different big names.