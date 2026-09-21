Who Is Most Likely Suns Player to Be Cut Before Start of Season?

PHOENIX -- With training camp beginning next week, the Phoenix Suns suddenly have a real battle to watch for the final roster spot.

After signing Duop Reath last week following Mark Williams' shoulder surgery, Phoenix will have to waive one of Reath, Jamaree Bouyea or Haywood Highsmith by Oct. 19 at 2:00 p.m MST to trim the roster to 15 players.

Reath is a training camp invite at this time, but appears to have a good chance to make the roster given how thin the Suns' center rotation is without Williams, while Bouyea and Highsmith are both on non-guaranteed contracts through January.

Who Should Suns Waive for Final Roster Spot?

The pressure will be on all three of these players to perform well in training camp and the preseason as they battle for the final spot.

With that said, it seems pretty clear who Phoenix should waive at this moment looking at the roster.

Bouyea, who surprisingly broke out for the Suns last year, will be also be competing for the third-string point guard role with new addition Pat Spencer, who Phoenix signed to a two-way contract and looks to be a great culture fit.

Highsmith, who had some good moments in the very limited time he played last season, is also set to be a reserve, but is a veteran who has proven to be a good 3-and-D player and could help make up for the loss of Royce O'Neale while also providing valuable depth if any of Phoenix's wings get injured.

Reath brings a new element of a true stretch big to the roster and while he does have some holes in his game, the Suns need extra insurance at center after Williams' injury, especially given that Maluach is yet to prove himself so far.

Bouyea seems like the logical choice between these three players barring any unforeseen circumstances or injuries, but Highsmith and Reath, who were both injured the majority of last season, are going to have to show they are ready to go and make an impact for the Suns.

Before Williams' injury, there really didn't seem to be anything notable to watch for before the season started, but now the battle for the final roster spot and the center rotation in general are two big things to keep an eye on over the next month.

Training camp is scheduled to begin next Tuesday (Sept. 29) following media day on Monday, while Phoenix's first preseason game will be at the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 5.