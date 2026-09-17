Suns Sign Former Trail Blazers Center After Mark Williams Injury

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will be without starting center Mark Williams for the foreseeable future after his pre-training camp injury.

With camp starting in two weeks, the Suns have added depth to their five spot.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are adding Duop Reath. Phoenix will begin camp in two weeks.

More from Charania's X post:

"The Phoenix Suns are signing center Duop Reath to a deal, sources tell ESPN. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, the Suns add the former Portland Trail Blazers big man for frontcourt depth on the roster."

The Phoenix Suns are signing center Duop Reath to a deal, sources tell ESPN. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, the Suns add the former Portland Trail Blazers big man for frontcourt depth on the roster. pic.twitter.com/UCOt2vnt8Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2026

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported there were "several offers" for the center. He's signing on a one-year vet minimum deal.

Williams suffered a torn labrum during a workout.

Reath, who turned 30 this summer, played his college ball at LSU before going undrafted in 2018.

He played overseas six years before joining the Portland Trail Blazers during their 2023 Summer League run. He later signed to the Blazers in October on a two-way contract.

He remained up and down with Portland before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks this past season. He was released a few days later due to his health.

Reath appeared sparingly over his three years, most notably undergoing season-ending foot surgery this past January — which led to his release from Atlanta upon arrival.

He plays for the Australian national team, competing in the 2020/24 Summer Olympics and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Where Suns Center Room Stands

The Suns still have Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach in the rotation, who will play majority of minutes for Phoenix while Williams makes his return.

Ighodaro was who Suns coach Jordan Ott went with while Williams was hurt late last season. However, many are curious to see if Maluach gets his shot entering his second season and fresh off a strong Summer League showing.

Both are young and offer various strengths to Phoenix's lineup.

Williams is expected back in five months at the earliest. He was just signed to a three-year contract this summer, as the Suns opted to prevent him from hitting free agency.