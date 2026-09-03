NBA TV Will Show 5 Suns Games This Season

PHOENIX — NBATV will be showing five Phoenix Suns games this season.

The 2026-27 iteration of Suns basketball should be a fun one with Devin Booker leading the charge once again. He's accompanied by Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and a mixture of old/new faces to help push the Suns to the next level.

Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott hopes to parlay another strong season leading the organization as well.

The Suns aren't featured heavily on primetime television — just nine of their contests will be broadcast for national audiences.

However, five Suns games this season will be shown on NBATV, and some of them are fairly large contests:

The 5 Games NBATV Will Show

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 24 vs. Golden State Warriors: This will be Phoenix's home opener, and it's always a fun contest when the Warriors and Steph Curry are in town. Golden State isn't quite loaded with talent and/or potential like they were in previous seasons, though it should still be an electric atmosphere regardless.

Dec. 26 at Dallas Mavericks: The day after Christmas should yield some strong results after a fun Christmas Day slate. This maybe isn't the rivalry it once was thanks to Luka Doncic's departure, though Cooper Flagg will look to build off a fun rookie season.

Dec. 31 vs New York Knicks: Hosting the defending NBA champs is always cause for a party, and with festivities arriving on New Years Eve, this has potential to end 2026 on a bang. Bonus points for this matchup bringing back fan-favorite Mikal Bridges in the process.

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Clippers: Suns-Clippers has always been an interesting matchup in recent memory. Maybe the organization will rebound from the recent Kawhi Leonard news, maybe Bradley Beal will be suited up for them at this point.

Mar. 19 vs Miami Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo is never welcome back in the building (joking, of course) after that defeat for the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. How will this new-look Heat team play at this point in the season?