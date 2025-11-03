2 Suns Stars Making Progress Toward Return
PHOENIX -- The return of the newest Phoenix Suns' duo of forward Dillon Brooks and guard Jalen Green is potentially coming soon.
While Brooks (core) has played a handful of games to begin the 2025-26 season, Green has yet to make his official debut for the Suns with a hamstring injury.
Before their massive win over the San Antonio Spurs, Suns coach Jordan Ott offered the following updates:
Suns Provide Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks Update
"It's feel, how is he feeling. Him at 60, 70, 80% speed is still pretty fast. It's just going to take time," Ott said of Green while also adding he participated in five-on-five activities over the weekend (h/t Duane Rankin).
"Knowing that it may not be full speed right from the jump. That's just something he's going to have to get acquainted to and accustomed to as he progresses when he comes back."
Green's shot creation and ability to push the pace should potentially bode well next to star Devin Booker in Phoenix.
"Tonight [Monday] is a big assessment to see how he comes out of this morning and then tomorrow obviously will be a low day. Both days," Ott continued on Green.
"We got to look at him tonight and tomorrow and see what's next. It's a tough week ahead playing every other day, but he's getting there and that's a good sign."
As for Brooks, the forward has been able to workout after missing the last four games according to Ott.
His toughness and energy on the court has been quite impactful. Both he and Green arrived from the Houston Rockets this past offseason in the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant packing from the desert.
Phoenix is on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday before consecutive games against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With no back-to-backs coming up, it's possible we see both return at some point within the next few nights.
The Suns will reveal their initial injury report for the Warriors matchup later tonight.
With both Brooks and Green out recently, Booker has carried Phoenix to back-to-back wins while still adjusting to point guard duties.
“I’ve pretty much seen everything now. I think I found a good balance today of doing a little bit of both, making sure everybody is involved getting good looks and then finding times to score," Booker said after the win vs. San Antonio. "It’s definitely something I’ve seen before."
Phoenix is currently 3-4 on the season.