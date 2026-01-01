3 New Year's Resolutions for Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX -- Happy New Year's, Phoenix Suns fans!

The team has been surprisingly fun to watch in 2025, and hopefully that's the case in 2026.

The Suns move into the new year with plenty to like about their squad, but here's three resolutions for Phoenix entering the fresh year:

1. Get Jalen Green Healthy

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have been good -- though a healthy Jalen Green could elevate this team to even further heights.

The small sample size we saw out of Green was encouraging, though Phoenix has seen only five quarters of the former Houston Rockets guard thanks to a nagging hamstring injury initially suffered back in training camp.

The Suns have now gone from a fun surprise team to legitimate playoff contenders, but in order to make good on their potential they'll need Green to return.

The good news? That's supposed to happen soon, as Green's timetable for return is within the next couple of weeks.

If/when he does return, the Suns' lineup should only get more dynamic.

2. Make Noise in the Postseason

Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott directs guard Collin Gillespie (12) as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Suns are currently the West's seventh seed, and they're 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for an actual playoff spot.

Like we said previously, the Suns have gone from a feisty fun team to a legitimate team. The revamp in the desert has gone quicker than anticipated, and thus expectations have shifted.

Now, the Suns are in prime position to make noise in the postseason -- and a lofty but perhaps realistic resolution for Phoenix is to not only make the play-in, but maybe even push through to the next round.

Playoff experience would be incredible for this team.

3. Make One Final Trade at Deadline

Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns are a good team, but general manager Brian Gregory knows this roster could use one final (and perhaps minor) tweak before a potential playoff push.

The likely candidate to be moved is backup Nick Richards, though there's also chatter that Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale might also be possibilities for a bigger trade.

It'll be interesting to see what dissolves ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but there's no doubting the Suns could use one slight addition to the lineup.

Many think Phoenix could once again push themselves through the layers of the luxury tax, as owner Mat Ishbia has never been shy on spending money to put the best product possible on the court.

If they can make the roster better somehow before the deadline, the Suns have played well enough to justify a move.

