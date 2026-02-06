Concern Grows After Suns Confirm Grayson Allen Knee Injury

Things may have potentially gone from bad to worse for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns blew a 14-point lead in last night's eventual loss to the Golden State Warriors, though the organization is eying a bigger picture problem and holding its breath after Grayson Allen went down with what was later confirmed to be a right knee injury.

Allen, jumping for a rebound with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, landed on the heel of Jordan Poole and was in obvious pain on the floor, reaching for his right knee immediately before eventually walking off under his own power.

A long term Grayson Allen injury would be devastating pic.twitter.com/ALHDbLZpK4 — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) February 6, 2026

The severity of the injury isn't known, though the potential loss of Allen while Jalen Green and Devin Booker are already sidelined with injuries spells bad news for a Suns team that just can't seem to be fully healthy this season.

The good news? Phoenix has three games (all at home) remaining until the NBA All-Star break, which will give the Suns time to regroup and hopefully recharge ahead of a pivotal stretch down the 2025-26 regular season.

We'll get an official injury report tonight for Saturday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. If it's a long-term injury as some online fear, Phoenix will provide an individual update on Allen with an estimated timetable much like they've done for Booker and Green.

Allen has taken a major step in the right direction this season, adding to his game as not only a three-point specialist, but a player who can drive to the rim and hustle on the defensive end as well.

Phoenix just couldn't adjust without Allen, Green and Booker last night.

"Credit to them. They played incredible defense," Ott said after the loss to Golden State.

"The end of game, that's what it comes down to. Grayson (Allen) obviously went out, tried a couple different things. Defense obviously got better in the fourth, but our defense overall was decent, can't get them give them a layup to tie it up, then they got some transition. We'll take a look, got to find a way to score more than fifteen in the fourth."

The Suns host the Sixers (Saturday, Feb. 7), Dallas Mavericks (Tuesday, Feb. 10) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Wednesday, Feb. 11) before the All-Star break arrives.

