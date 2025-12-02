Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker checked out late in the first quarter of the team's Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers and hasn't been spotted on the bench since.

UPDATE: Devin Booker suffered a right groin injury and will not return.

It's not currently known why Booker is not playing. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Booker played ten minutes in the first quarter with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists. He hasn't missed a game thus far for Phoenix.

Booker crossed the 17,000-point milestone in the first quarter, becoming the third-youngest player in league history to hit that and 3,600 assists according to Suns.com's Shane Young.

Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie will be called upon as primary playmakers with Booker not present and Grayson Allen ruled out ahead of game time due to illness.

Booker has been in a bit of a slump as of late, having gone the last seven games without hitting 25+ points.

"'We've lost some playmakers. He's got to make every play, at least (be) that initial domino a lot (of times)," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker's struggles after the Denver loss on Saturday.

"That's probably why he's not taking as many (3s), because he is trying to get the first one. But yeah, we'll continue to look.

"They're putting two on him ... and as soon as he gets in the arc, it's more than two, so he continues to make the right play. He only had one turnover tonight ... So yeah, we'll continue to look at it."

Booker himself added, "I just have to look for my opportunities and there’s a few times that I got some clean ones," Booker said. "Just back to the fundamentals like the first few threes that I had tonight. They were close, just have to keep shooting.”

The Suns and Lakers are currently going back-and-forth with each other. Los Angeles is on the second night of a back-to-back while Phoenix had a day of rest.

Booker had been a massive part of the Suns' strong start to the season, though they entered tonight having lost their last three-of-four.

However, Phoenix's 12-9 record is good enough for seventh in the West while the Lakers are a few spots above at 15-4.

This is their first meeting of the 2025-26 season.

