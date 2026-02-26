3 Bold Predictions for Suns vs Lakers
In this story:
The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in search of turning their recent losing ways around, as Jordan Ott's crew have won just one of their last five matchups.
The Lakers, losers of their last two games, are aiming for the same goal.
Tonight could prove to be pivotal as the regular season begins to wind down. The Lakers are just two games above Phoenix in the Western Conference standings.
For the Suns, all of Devin Booker, Jordan Goodwin and Dillon Brooks are out on the injury report. The Lakers are listing Rui Hachimura as questionable and Jaxson Hayes as probable.
Three bold predictions for tonight:
Luka Doncic Drops 40-Point Triple Double
Doncic is no stranger to scoring big numbers against the Suns, both with the Lakers and previously with the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic leads the NBA in scoring (32.5 PPG), is third in assists (8.6 APG) and second in three-pointers made (3.6 per night).
The Suns are top five in defensive points allowed per game this season, though arguably their top two on-ball defenders in Brooks/Goodwin are out of action.
What could potentially hurt this bold prediction is Phoenix's lack of scoring prowess to turn this into a track meet. The Suns have emptied their bench at the end of their last two games after scoring just 81 and 77 points.
Mark Williams Gets His Groove Back, Scores 20
Mark Williams has struggled as of late since the Suns have returned from the All-Star break, posting negative plus/minus box scores in all four matchups while Phoenix has gone 1-3 in the win/loss column.
Williams hasn't quite been himself in either the scoring or rebound department, though he's previously had success against Los Angeles with performances of 18 points/9 rebounds and 20 points/6 rebounds.
Tonight presents the perfect opportunity for the big man to get back on track, as his recent dip in form and prior success against the Lakers bodes well — especially with Booker/Brooks' scoring unavailable.
Jalen Green's Struggles Continue
Green has shown the ability to take over and score at will previously — though lately that hasn't been the case, especially in Phoenix.
Green has made just 28-83 shots (33%) since the All-Star break, a wildly inefficient output for a scorer of his caliber.
The Suns are hoping those trends can reverse sooner rather than later, and while Jordan Ott is confident Green will bounce back, doing so against the Lakers probably won't happen tonight as Booker's gravity isn't available to him or his fellow shooters.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!