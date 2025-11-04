Why Devin Booker Refused to Leave Phoenix Suns
For Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, there was no other option.
Amid a chaotic summer in the desert where changes were made from the front office down to a roster stripped of multiple star players, nobody would have blamed Booker for wanting a fresh start.
The face of Phoenix's franchise had endured plenty of highs and lows through ten seasons with the Suns - and in an age where winning is the bottom line for majority of players regardless of the team, Booker could have easily forced his way out.
He didn't.
Devin Booker Takes Pride in Helping Suns Shift New Identity
“It’s a lot of pride,” Booker told reporters ahead of Tuesday night's clash against the Golden State Warriors (h/t Nick Friedell, The Athletic).
“It’s a lot of responsibility. It’s something that I try to communicate to the young guys. Having those couple deep playoff runs, and just getting the city to become electric, is a feeling that I’m chasing, want to get back to.”
As a result of superteams in recent memory, loyalty is often a buzzword in today's NBA. Booker's a rare breed in terms of sticking with one organization for a hefty majority, if not an entire, career.
That's also a trait in Golden State's Stephen Curry - though admittedly so, it's much easier to stay home when you're a key player in the NBA's latest dynasty and making championship runs on a routine basis.
"I know he holds a special place in everybody’s heart here in the Bay. And I feel a similar type of love in Phoenix," Booker continued.
"It’s something special. It’s kind of hard to explain, but there’s a different type of love that comes with it. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Why Devin Booker Wants to Stay in Phoenix
It's undoubtedly a new era for Booker, leading the way for a fresh Suns team without the likes of Bradley Beal or Kevin Durant.
“I was adopted as an 18-year-old coming in. I was embraced through tough times, all the way to making a Finals run," Booker said on what makes sticking around special.
"The city watched me grow up. I enjoyed growing up in the city. I’m sure Steph can say a lot of similar things about this area.”
Booker, already viewed as one of the franchise's all-time greats, only continues to earn more and more respect from the Valley.