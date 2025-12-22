NBA Admits 3 Mistakes in Final Suns vs Warriors Moments

PHOENIX -- The NBA's Last Two-Minute Report revealed an incorrect call in the final moments of the Phoenix Suns' eventual loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix, down by one point, hoped to foul Golden State and send them to the free throw line in hopes of buying time to get a potential game-tying shot off on the other end.

With 9.8 seconds, Stephen Curry received the inbound pass and was thought to have been fouled by Devin Booker with just over nine seconds on the clock -- though no call was made. Curry drove down the baseline and ultimately made a layup, churning precious time as the Suns only had 5.7 seconds on the clock to tie the game.

The NBA says the no-foul call was incorrect.

NBA Admits Three Mistakes in Final Suns vs Warriors Moments

"Booker (PHX) initiates illegal contact to Curry's (GSW) arm as he receives the throw-in," read the report.

That wasn't the only incorrect call in the final moments, as Booker also should have been called for a backcourt violation on the ensuing inbound play before heaving a final shot.

"Gillespie's (PHX) pass goes off of O'Neale's (PHX) hands and into the backcout, where Booker (PHX) illegally retrieves it."

Booker's and-1 layup with under a minute left also shouldn't have been called, according to the report.

"Jackson-Davis (GSW) jumps vertically and absorbs the contact with Booker (PHX). When he swipes down, he avoids making contact to Booker's arm."

Suns React to Late-Game Calls

"It's poor. Seconds like that matter," Booker said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We would've got the ball back with a little more time, more time to make a play. It was just missed."

Rankin also revealed Collin Gillespie believed Curry traveled on the play.

Overall, Suns coach Jordan Ott was impressed with the fight displayed.

"Great fight, great first quarter, truly. Their response to the other night, we started right off the bat, coming back to this arena, great, great first quarter. And then yeah, we just got in the lulls and ended up behind, and easily could've packed it in, but that's not what this group does," he said after the game.

"Book (Devin Booker) was amazing, obviously. His urgency, his ability to get where he wanted to all night long really helped us, especially in the stretches where we just couldn't get anything going. Great fight, tough environment, you learn in the fire these nights. We'll take a look, and I'm sure there's some possessions that we're gonna want back. But overall, that game, this is what this group does—fight, be competitive every night."