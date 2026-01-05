Devin Booker Saves Suns in Nail-Biting Win vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker sunk an iconic game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to help the Phoenix Suns (21-14) upset the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) 108-105 at Mortgage Matchup Center Sunday night.

The Suns, who lost to Thunder by a franchise-worst 49 points in the team's last meeting on Dec. 10, overcame an 18-point first half deficit to knock off the defending champs.

Devin Booker with the incredible game-winner as the Suns knock off the Thunder 108-105 to improve to 21-14 on the year pic.twitter.com/acqeyARWaW — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 5, 2026

Booker ended with 24 points (5-11 FG), nine assists and six rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin had a career-high 26 points for Phoenix after knocking home a career-high eight 3-pointers off the bench, while Ryan Dunn also came up big off the bench with three triples.

Dillon Brooks scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and hit several timely shots to help Phoenix prevail.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 25 points and six assists, while Jalen Williams added 23 points and seven assists.

The Suns shot 22-for-40 (55%) from the floor and 11-for-21 (52.4%) from deep in the second hallf after a sluggish first half offensively.

Here's a look at how the action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Suns started the game 0-for-5 from 3 and trailed 14-7 at the first timeout of the game with 6:54 to go in the first quarter.

Goodwin finally hit the Suns' first 3-pointer of the game with 3:23 left in the quarter after Phoenix missed its first eight from deep, but not before OKC extended its lead to 24-12.

Goodwin's triple was the start of an 11-0 Phoenix run that cut OKC's lead to 24-20 with under a minute remaining in the period.

At the end of the first, the Thunder were up 26-20 behind eight points from Lu Dort.

Goodwin had a team-high six points for Phoenix, who shot 7-for-21 (33.3%) from the field as a team in the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Suns could not take the lid off the basket to start the second quarter and went 1-for-9 from the floor to start the period.

Still, Phoenix was able to stay in the game and got the deficit back to six (36-30) with six minutes to go in the half.

The Thunder then went on a 13-1 run to extend their advantage to 49-31 with three minutes remaining in the quarter.

Phoenix answered right back with an 11-0 run to end the half, and the Thunder were up 49-42 going into the third.

Dort and Williams both had 10 points for OKC, and Goodwin still led the Suns with nine off the bench.

Phoenix only shot 13-for-39 (33.3%) from the field in the half and 6-for-22 (27.3%) from deep. Oklahoma City also struggled from outside, going 4-for-16 (25%) from downtown in the half.

Third Quarter

After only scoring six points in the first half, Booker scored a quick four points to start the second half.

All of a sudden, the game was tied at 51 with 9:42 remaining in the third after a layup by Mark Williams.

The two teams continued to go back-and-forth, but the Thunder did not allow the Suns to take the lead.

That was until the Suns hit three 3-pointers in a row and took a 71-70 lead after a 3 by Dunn with 1:34 to go in the quarter.

This turned into a 74-73 Phoenix lead at the end of the third, as Booker recorded 11 points and four assists in the period and Dunn and Goodwin hit two 3-pointers apiece in the quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander started to get going with 12 points in the quarter for OKC.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns took a three-point lead in the first minute of the fourth after four quick points by Brooks.

OKC looked to get in a little bit of a rhythm and went up six before a 3 by Brooks with 7:07 cut it to 87-84 OKC.

The Thunder were scorching hot from the field in the fourth, hitting nine of their first 12 shots in the quarter to go up 100-94 with 4:06 remaining.

A layup by Oso Ighodaro trimmed it to 100-98 Thunder with 3:18 to go entering the home stretch.

Brooks then tied it up at 100 with a jumper with 2:37, and a jump shot by Goodwin to beat the shot clock put Phoenix ahead 102-100 with

A few possessions later, Brooks made it a four-point game, 105-101, with 36.1 seconds left with a heavily contested 3-pointer.

Dillon Brooks makes it a two-possession game, 105-101, with 36.1 seconds to go with a contested, step-back 3 https://t.co/uyczRe9jJg pic.twitter.com/hZ4fUZbTNX — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 5, 2026

Chet Holmgren responded with a short jumper after an offensive rebound, and Brooks then turned the ball over to give it back to OKC with the Suns up 105-103 with 22 seconds remaining.

Williams next tied it up at 105 with 8.2 seconds to go after a mid-range jumper over Dunn.

Booker then won it with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Next Up

The Suns will have a tough second night of a back-to-back tomorrow night as they travel from Phoenix to Houston to take on the 21-11 Rockets.

