Suns Set New Franchise Worst in Loss to Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were dismantled from the opening tip-off by the now 24-1 Oklahoma City Thunder in last night's 138-89 loss in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.

This margin of defeat was not only embarrassing for the Suns (14-11), who have had a much better start to the year than many anticipated, but had a historical significance.

The 49-point loss was Phoenix's largest margin of defeat in the regular season in franchise history and was also the highest point differential in any game so far this season.

What Went Wrong for Suns in Loss to Thunder

The Suns were not able to deal with Devin Booker and Jalen Green being sidelined due to injury against a historic Oklahoma City team, who now has an NBA record average point differential of plus-17.5 for the season.

The Thunder set the tone from the opening tip, winning the first quarter 38-23, which is something Phoenix is not used to.

The Suns are usually the aggressors early and had not lost a first quarter by more than seven points since Nov. 4 when the Golden State Warriors won the first 33-19 en route to a 118-107 victory.

This deficit proved too much for the Suns to overcome without their top-two players, and the Thunder rode the momentum from the first and shot 52-for-88 (59.1%) from the field as a team and 22-for-40 (55%) from 3 for the game.

On the other end, Phoenix battled for a bit in the second quarter, but could not keep up with OKC's relentless pressure defensively and hot shooting on offense.

The Suns' 89 points were a season low and their 39.3% team field-goal percentage was the second-worst mark of the season.

"First off, give them credit. That's a really good team that played an incredible game," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "It's okay to be disappointed. We didn't play our best, but we were here. We were in this environment with a lot on the line in December against a really good team.

"And now, we've got to get better. That message doesn't change, win or lose."

Dillon Brooks shared a similar sentiment to Ott.

"Got to play harder. That isn't a representation of us as an organization, as a team, coaching staff, players. That ain't us," Brooks said.

Phoenix has responded well all season to losses with only one instance of losing back-to-back games since its 1-4 start to the year.

Now, the Suns will look to do so once again when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and will hope the returns of Booker and Green come sooner rather than later.

