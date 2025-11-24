Dillon Brooks Has Extra Motivation Ahead of Suns vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- Tonight's matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets won't have the same hype it was supposed to after the schedule came out following this summer's blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston from the Suns.

Durant will not be making his return to Phoenix tonight, as he is out due to a family matter, while Jalen Green remains sidelined for the Suns with a right hamstring strain in what would have been his first game against his former team.

The Suns acquired Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming, No. 41 pick Koby Brea and a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Durant.

This will still be a battle between two of the current top-6 teams in the West with Phoenix sitting at 11-6 on the year and Houston at 10-4.

Dillon Brooks Looking Forward to Playing Rockets

There is one player who was involved in the trade that will have a chip on his shoulder tonight in Brooks.

"For sure (there's extra motivation)," Brooks said after Phoenix's 111-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs last night (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Get my rest. Eat my Wheaties. Can't wait to see (Rockets coach Ime Udoka) tomorrow."

Brooks is enjoying a career year in Phoenix so far as he gears up to play his former team, averaging a career-high 21.4 points on 45.5% shooting to go along with two steals per game.

Brooks also leads the entire league in technical fouls with six already through his first 11 games of the year and has been Phoenix's biggest enforcer, and it doesn't seem like he will be slowing down this intensity anytime soon, especially against Houston.

"I'm intrigued to see who is going to be guarding me in the beginning," Brooks said. "We're going to have to figure out against that zone what we're going to do with it because they're not going to play man with us, so we're gonna see a lot of zone."

"For sure. Get my rest. Eat my Wheaties. Can't wait to see Ime tomorrow."



Suns forward Dillon Brooks when asked if he'll have "extra" for Monday's game against Houston, his former team, and his former coach, Ime Udoka.



"I'm intrigued to see who is going to be guarding me in the… pic.twitter.com/IW2T4anXv7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 24, 2025

How Will Suns Match Up Against Rockets' Size?

The Rockets have been playing a jumbo starting lineup all season long after losing Fred VanVleet to an ACL tear this offseason, and it has been very successful.

Houston ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating at 122.5 on the year and second in net rating (10.4). The Rockets also lead the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (16.5) and total rebounds (49.6).

Even without Durant, Houston has a huge size advantage if it chooses to start Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who is questionable with right ankle tendinopathy, so Phoenix will have its work cut out in crashing the glass.

This will be especially difficult if Mark Williams is unable to go for Phoenix tonight after the Suns have been resting him on the second night of back-to-backs all season long due to his injury history.

As Brooks pointed out, the Rockets run unique defensive coverages to utilize their length, so the Suns will have to be ready for this even with a very short time to prepare.

Devin Booker has struggled from the floor the past two games, and he will be especially tested by Houston's defense.

The Suns have not released their injury report as of now, but after being without Green, Grayson Allen (quad), Ryan Dunn (wrist) and Fleming (ankle) against San Antonio, this could shape up to be another short-handed matchup for both teams.

Tari Eason (right oblique strain), Jae'Sean Tate (personal reasons), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery) are also out for Houston in addition to Durant and VanVleet, and Adams being questionable.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News