Dillon Brooks Finally Unloads on LeBron James After Heated Suns–Lakers Clash

PHOENIX -- Dillon Brooks legitimately does not like LeBron James, almost to hilarious extents.

Phoenix Suns reporters weren't able to speak with Brooks following an intense 116-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday after he was ejected, though Wednesday's post-practice media availability delivered on the lost time.

“I guess he’s a social-media junkie," Brooks said of James (h/t The Athletic).

“He be all over the socials, so he be seeing I guess what I’m saying. … Like I’ve (said) he thinks that people should think a way about him or not say nothing about him or play a certain way, and I’m not going to play that way. He gets in his moods or in his modes or whatever it is. I’m all for that.”

This follows comments previously this season where Brooks said he doesn't "bow down" to James like others in the league do.

Brooks was ejected after picking up a second technical foul when he bumped James following a three-point shot where James made contact with the Suns' forward. After hitting the three, Brooks sprung up and put his chest into James.

NBA officiating is a joke…



Dillon Brooks is an idiot for getting in LeBron’s face, but LeBron got away with a clear foul on Brooks’ 3, then he flopped when Brooks got in his face, & flopped AGAIN on his 3 that ultimately sealed the W for the Lakers…



pic.twitter.com/932t4IoBkU — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 15, 2025

“I’m just being aggressive. I guess it was a timeout, and then it goes back to the rule I never heard of, is that when there’s bumping and stuff — like every single game there is — (they) pick and choose whether it’s a technical foul or not," Brooks continued.

"You can go to every single game when there’s timeouts, guys are bumping each other. It’s pick and choose. It’s just me.”

The foul ultimately set up a technical free throw for Los Angeles, which was missed -- though the Lakers won seconds later after James was fouled by Devin Booker on a three-point attempt.

“That’s my problem through my whole career, is I let those things happen and then I’m off the floor. Then at the end of the day, how much people hate on me and say I’m not a good player and all that, but when I’m on the floor it changes the whole game," Brooks said on learning his lesson to stay on the floor.

When asked about the three-point shot where James made contact with Brooks and no foul followed, he responded with:

“I don’t feel that stuff when I’m playing the game. We’re going back and forth. But there was a lot of special treatment out there that we see. I just wish that was just at a minimum — or not even — and we can just hoop.”

The Suns will see the Lakers again on Dec. 23.